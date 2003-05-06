The Rocket will move above Mark Selby irrespective of the results in Llandudno this week and therefore head to the Crucible as world number one, almost 20 years after he first got there in May 2002.

Despite 31 of his record 38 ranking titles coming since the turn of the century, which includes all six of his World Championship crowns and five of his seven UK Championships, O'Sullivan hasn't spent the most weeks at snooker's summit. In fact his cumulative total of 280 weeks puts him fifth on the list behind Stephen Hendry (471), Steve Davis (365), Ray Reardon (362) and Mark Selby (350).

Just 11 different players have ever managed to become world number one since the ranking system began way back in May 1975, when Reardon took sole charge until April 1981.

That mammoth 312-week spell was surpassed by Steve Davis holding it for 365 between 1983 and 1990 but the next player to reach the top - Stephen Hendry - 'swiftly' broke that record at his first attempt when staying there for 418 consecutive weeks.

No player has got remotely close to matching such a duration, with Mark Selby's 215-week run from February 2015 to March 2019 falling 'just' 203 weeks short!

The other greats to earn world number one status are John Higgins, Mark Williams, Judd Trump, Neil Robertson, Cliff Thorburn and Ding Junhui but it's hard to see anyone reaching Hendry's records for many years to come.

Here below are stats on the players who have been number one the longest together with a timeline of how top spot has changed hands down the years.

Most total weeks as snooker world number one