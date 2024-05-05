Snooker scores: Kyren Wilson leads Jak Jones 15-10 in World Championship final at the Crucible

Kyren Wilson resisted another brave fightback from Jak Jones to lead the World Championship final 15-10 ahead of tonight's final session at the Crucible.

Jones twice threatened to get somewhere close to parity, but on both occasions Wilson responded well and the 2020 finalist is now only three frames from becoming world champion for the first time. Resuming 11-6 behind, Jones began brightly and breaks of 64 and 59 got him back into in the match. However, a couple of half-centuries from Wilson once again kept his opponent at arms length, a running theme of the match and one that continued for the rest of the afternoon.

Jones then hit back once more, this time with a break of 90, his highest of the final so far, and followed up with a neat run of 73 after Wilson missed a red to middle. Jones continued to take the fight to Wilson, but his long potting has plagued him throughout the match and Wilson took advantage when moving 14-10 ahead thanks to a gritty break of 87, before surviving a late scare in the final frame of the session. Wilson appeared to have things under control was building a 52-point lead, only to break down and watch Jones develop the balls and leave himself with a fine chance of stealing the frame. A missed red to the centre pocket stopped him in his tracks and Wilson did the rest, regaining his five-frame advantage and making himself overwhelming favourite going into the concluding session. Session two recap Kyren Wilson won a dramatic final frame of Sunday's evening session at the Crucible, meaning he holds an 11-6 overnight lead over Jak Jones in the World Championship final. After a horror opening session which he lost 7-1, Jones produced a spirited display in the evening, actually winning the session despite two more centuries from his opponent. Jones, though, will go to bed wondering what might've been having lost a tense 17th frame that he really ought to have won, Wilson instead claiming the honours following a protracted battle on the black. All that after Wilson had initially needed a snooker to keep the frame alive following Jones' 64 break.

That was, in essence, the story of the night, Wilson just about keeping Jones at arms length despite the Welshman producing something close to the form he displayed in the earlier rounds. Jones kicked off with breaks of 75 and 52 to haul himself back into the match, only for Wilson to quickly restore his six-frame advantage with runs of 125 and 60.

When the next two frames were shared, Wilson knocking in another ton (122) in the frame 14, the 2020 runner-up might have thought he had taken the sting out of the Jones comeback, only to see his lead cut to four as the next two frames went the way of the qualifier. As is so often the case, the final frame of the session promised to be decisive, and the late body blow inflicted on Jones means not only will he resume on Monday five frames adrift, but also in the knowledge things ought to have been a good deal better. Session one recap Kyren Wilson has one hand on the World Championship trophy having built a commanding 7-1 lead over Jak Jones in the opening session of the Crucible final. Jones has defied his relative big-stage experience to surge into the first ranking final of his career, beating former world champions Judd Trump and Stuart Bingham in the previous two rounds. However, he was all at sea in the opening exchanges of the biggest match of his life – and his opponent ruthlessly took advantage. Wilson laid down an early marker with a stunning 129 total clearance in the opening frame and he was soon 4-0 to the good thanks to further runs of 52 and 66.

Jones did have his chances, particularly in the frame three after Wilson had himself missed a straightforward blue, but the Welshman never settled and things went from bad to worse. The mid-session interval did nothing to change the course of events, Jones continuing to make elementary mistakes and either side of his second century (125) of the afternoon, Wilson added breaks of 62 and 90 to extend his lead to 7-0. Jones did avoid the session whitewash, responding with a gutsy 65 break that at least gives him something to build on ahead of the evening's second session.