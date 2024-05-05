Snooker scores: Kyren Wilson leads Jak Jones 11-6 in World Championship final at the Crucible

Jones, though, will go to bed wondering what might've been having lost a tense 17th frame that he really ought to have won, Wilson instead claiming the honours following a protracted battle on the black. All that after Wilson had initially needed a snooker to keep the frame alive following Jones' 64 break.

After a horror opening session which he lost 7-1, Jones produced a spirited display in the evening, actually winning the session despite two more centuries from his opponent.

𝐓𝐞𝐧𝐬𝐞 finish to the frame 😬 Kyren Wilson secures the last frame of the session with an INCREDIBLE SHOT to lead Jak Jones 11-6 💪⚫ #CazooWorldChampionship pic.twitter.com/lcuw4XIMln

That was, in essence, the story of the night, Wilson just about keeping Jones at arms length despite the Welshman producing something close to the form he displayed in the earlier rounds.

Jones kicked off with breaks of 75 and 52 to haul himself back into the match, only for Wilson to quickly restore his six-frame advantage with runs of 125 and 60.

When the next two frames were shared, Wilson knocking in another ton (122) in the frame 14, the 2020 runner-up might have thought he had taken the sting out of the Jones comeback, only to see his lead cut to four as the next two frames went the way of the qualifier.

As is so often the case, the final frame of the session promised to be decisive, and the late body blow inflicted on Jones means not only will he resume on Monday five frames adrift, but also in the knowledge things ought to have been a good deal better.

Session one recap

Kyren Wilson has one hand on the World Championship trophy having built a commanding 7-1 lead over Jak Jones in the opening session of the Crucible final.

Jones has defied his relative big-stage experience to surge into the first ranking final of his career, beating former world champions Judd Trump and Stuart Bingham in the previous two rounds.

However, he was all at sea in the opening exchanges of the biggest match of his life – and his opponent ruthlessly took advantage.

Wilson laid down an early marker with a stunning 129 total clearance in the opening frame and he was soon 4-0 to the good thanks to further runs of 52 and 66.