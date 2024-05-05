Sporting Life
Kyren Wilson and Jak Jones before the World Championship final
Snooker scores: Kyren Wilson builds 7-1 lead over Jak Jones in World Championship final at the Crucible

By Sporting Life
16:42 · SUN May 05, 2024

Kyren Wilson has one hand on the World Championship trophy having built a commanding 7-1 lead over Jak Jones in the opening session of the Crucible final.

Jones has defied his relative big-stage experience to surge into the first ranking final of his career, beating former world champions Judd Trump and Stuart Bingham in the previous two rounds.

However, he was all at sea in the opening exchanges of the biggest match of his life and his opponent ruthlessly took advantage.

Wilson laid down an early marker with a stunning 129 total clearance in the opening frame and he was soon 4-0 to the good thanks to further runs of 52 and 66.

Jones did have his chances, particularly in the frame three after Wilson had himself missed a straightforward blue, but the Welshman never settled and things went from bad to worse.

The mid-session interval did nothing to change the course of events, Jones continuing to make elementary mistakes and either side of his second century (125) of the afternoon, Wilson added breaks of 62 and 90 to extend his lead to 7-0.

Jones did avoid the session whitewash, responding with a gutsy 65 break that at least gives him something to build on ahead of the evening's second session.

World Snooker Championship: Draw and round-by-round results

ROUND ONE

Best of 19 frames (April 20-25)

  • (1) Luca Brecel 9-10 David Gilbert
  • (16) Robert Milkins 10-9 Pang Junxu
  • (9) Ali Carter 7-10 Stephen Maguire
  • (8) Shaun Murphy 10-5 Lyu Haotian
  • (5) Mark Selby 6-10 Joe O’Connor
  • (12) Kyren Wilson 10-1 Dominic Dale
  • (13) John Higgins 10-6 Jamie Jones
  • (4) Mark Allen 10-6 Robbie Williams
  • (3) Judd Trump 10-5 Hossein Vafaei
  • (14) Tom Ford 10-6 Ricky Walden
  • (11) Zhang Anda 4-10 Jak Jones
  • (6) Mark Williams 9-10 Si Jiahui
  • (7) Ding Junhui 9-10 Jack Lisowski
  • (10) Gary Wilson 5-10 Stuart Bingham
  • (15) Barry Hawkins 8-10 Ryan Day
  • (2) Ronnie O'Sullivan 10-1 Jackson Page

ROUND TWO

Best of 25 frames (April 25-29)

  • David Gilbert 13-4 Robert Milkins (16)
  • Stephen Maguire 13-9 Shaun Murphy (8)
  • Joe O'Connor 6-13 Kyren Wilson (12)
  • (13) John Higgins 13-12 Mark Allen (4)
  • (3) Judd Trump 13-7 Tom Ford (14)
  • Jak Jones 13-9 Si Jiahui
  • Jack Lisowski 11-13 Stuart Bingham
  • Ryan Day 7-13 Ronnie O'Sullivan (2)

QUARTER-FINALS

Best of 25 frames (All matches April 30-May 1)

  • David Gilbert 13-8 Stephen Maguire (QF 1)
  • (12) Kyren Wilson 13-8 John Higgins (13) (QF 2)
  • (3) Judd Trump 9-13 Jak Jones (QF 3)
  • Stuart Bingham 13-10 Ronnie O'Sullivan (2) (QF 4)

SEMI-FINALS

Best of 33 frames (May 2-4)

  • David Gilbert 11-17 Kyren Wilson (SF 1)
  • Jak Jones 17-12 Stuart Bingham (SF 2)

FINAL

Best of 35 frames (May 5-6)

  • Kyren Wilson v Jak Jones
