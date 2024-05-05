Snooker scores: Kyren Wilson builds 7-1 lead over Jak Jones in World Championship final at the Crucible

Jones has defied his relative big-stage experience to surge into the first ranking final of his career, beating former world champions Judd Trump and Stuart Bingham in the previous two rounds.

However, he was all at sea in the opening exchanges of the biggest match of his life – and his opponent ruthlessly took advantage.

Wilson laid down an early marker with a stunning 129 total clearance in the opening frame and he was soon 4-0 to the good thanks to further runs of 52 and 66.