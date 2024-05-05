Snooker scores: Kyren Wilson builds 7-1 lead over Jak Jones in World Championship final at the Crucible

Kyren Wilson has one hand on the World Championship trophy having built a commanding 7-1 lead over Jak Jones in the opening session of the Crucible final.
Jones has defied his relative big-stage experience to surge into the first ranking final of his career, beating former world champions Judd Trump and Stuart Bingham in the previous two rounds.
However, he was all at sea in the opening exchanges of the biggest match of his life – and his opponent ruthlessly took advantage.
Wilson laid down an early marker with a stunning 129 total clearance in the opening frame and he was soon 4-0 to the good thanks to further runs of 52 and 66.
Jones did have his chances, particularly in the frame three after Wilson had himself missed a straightforward blue, but the Welshman never settled and things went from bad to worse.
The mid-session interval did nothing to change the course of events, Jones continuing to make elementary mistakes and either side of his second century (125) of the afternoon, Wilson added breaks of 62 and 90 to extend his lead to 7-0.
Jones did avoid the session whitewash, responding with a gutsy 65 break that at least gives him something to build on ahead of the evening's second session.
Best of 19 frames (April 20-25)
Best of 25 frames (April 25-29)
Best of 25 frames (All matches April 30-May 1)
Best of 33 frames (May 2-4)
Best of 35 frames (May 5-6)