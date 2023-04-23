John Higgins produced a stunning display to march into the World Championship quarter-finals, routing Kyren Wilson 13-2 at the Crucible.

The four-time champion broke the back of the match when winning every frame of the opening session to raise the prospect that the veteran Scot might be about to win his first world title since 2011. Three century breaks and three more over 50 saw Higgins take complete control of a clash that failed to live up to its pre-match billing, and he didn't need to be anything like as spectacular in the evening as he won with a session to spare. 136 and 137 total clearances in the opening two frames set the ball rolling and by the time he signed off from the morning session with further runs of 134 and 80, he led 8-0 and had one foot firmly in the last eight.

Wilson did at least avoid the whitewash, though losing the 12th frame having left his opponent needing a snooker was another body-blow which summed up his forgettable day. There was still time for some late drama, however, with Higgins potting 10 reds and blacks before his maximum effort ended when the 11th red rattled in the jaws of the bottom corner pocket – much to Wilson's relief given he currently holds the high break prize for his 147 maximum break on Wednesday. "I am over the moon just to beat Kyren, but to beat him with a session to spare I would never have believed that was possible," Higgins told Eurosport. "I felt as if I could just play there all day. It felt really good, and you do not get that many times here. "It was amazing to be 8-0 and it was in my mind to just share the session four-all and be 12-4 in front going into the third session, but it is a bonus winning it, I now get a day off. "I have been feeling as if this has been coming for the past month, that I could go on a run of breaks, and that is what you need to do here because I am going to come up against that sooner rather than later.”