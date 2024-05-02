Snooker scores: Jak Jones fights back against Stuart Bingham in World Championship semi-final

Playing in the single table set-up at the Crucible for the first time, Jones started nervily as Bingham followed up a dominant first frame with a break of 94 in the second.

Jones then missed a pair of straightforward reds to the middle pocket to slip further behind, before a missed blue from Bingham when closing in on a 4-0 lead handed Jones a lifeline.

The Welshman held himself together really well, sinking brilliant pots on brown and blue before closing out the frame on the black.

Upon returning from the mid-session interval, Jones appeared more settled and a run of 62 closed the gap to one, and he then drew level by winning frame six.

Bingham reclaimed the lead with a break of 79, but Jones finished with his highest break of the night (72) to regain parity at the end of an engrossing opening session.