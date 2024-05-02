Snooker scores: Jak Jones fights back against Stuart Bingham in World Championship semi-final

Jak Jones recovered from 3-0 down to finish the first session of his World Championship semi-final with Stuart Bingham all square at 4-4.
Playing in the single table set-up at the Crucible for the first time, Jones started nervily as Bingham followed up a dominant first frame with a break of 94 in the second.
Jones then missed a pair of straightforward reds to the middle pocket to slip further behind, before a missed blue from Bingham when closing in on a 4-0 lead handed Jones a lifeline.
The Welshman held himself together really well, sinking brilliant pots on brown and blue before closing out the frame on the black.
Upon returning from the mid-session interval, Jones appeared more settled and a run of 62 closed the gap to one, and he then drew level by winning frame six.
Bingham reclaimed the lead with a break of 79, but Jones finished with his highest break of the night (72) to regain parity at the end of an engrossing opening session.
World Snooker Championship: Draw and round-by-round results
ROUND ONE
Best of 19 frames (April 20-25)
- (1) Luca Brecel 9-10 David Gilbert
- (16) Robert Milkins 10-9 Pang Junxu
- (9) Ali Carter 7-10 Stephen Maguire
- (8) Shaun Murphy 10-5 Lyu Haotian
- (5) Mark Selby 6-10 Joe O’Connor
- (12) Kyren Wilson 10-1 Dominic Dale
- (13) John Higgins 10-6 Jamie Jones
- (4) Mark Allen 10-6 Robbie Williams
- (3) Judd Trump 10-5 Hossein Vafaei
- (14) Tom Ford 10-6 Ricky Walden
- (11) Zhang Anda 4-10 Jak Jones
- (6) Mark Williams 9-10 Si Jiahui
- (7) Ding Junhui 9-10 Jack Lisowski
- (10) Gary Wilson 5-10 Stuart Bingham
- (15) Barry Hawkins 8-10 Ryan Day
- (2) Ronnie O'Sullivan 10-1 Jackson Page
ROUND TWO
Best of 25 frames (April 25-29)
- David Gilbert 13-4 Robert Milkins (16)
- Stephen Maguire 13-9 Shaun Murphy (8)
- Joe O'Connor 6-13 Kyren Wilson (12)
- (13) John Higgins 13-12 Mark Allen (4)
- (3) Judd Trump 13-7 Tom Ford (14)
- Jak Jones 13-9 Si Jiahui
- Jack Lisowski 11-13 Stuart Bingham
- Ryan Day 7-13 Ronnie O'Sullivan (2)
QUARTER-FINALS
Best of 25 frames (All matches April 30-May 1)
- David Gilbert 13-8 Stephen Maguire (QF 1)
- (12) Kyren Wilson 13-8 John Higgins (13) (QF 2)
- (3) Judd Trump 9-13 Jak Jones (QF 3)
- Stuart Bingham 13-10 Ronnie O'Sullivan (2) (QF 4)
SEMI-FINALS
Best of 33 frames (May 2-4)
- David Gilbert v Kyren Wilson (SF 1)
- Jak Jones v Stuart Bingham (SF 2)
FINAL
Best of 35 frames (May 5-6)
- Winner SF 1 v Winner SF 2
