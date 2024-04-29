O'Sullivan, though, was in no mood to delay the inevitable and he put Day out of the misery by signing off with a fluent run of 67.

When O'Sullivan followed up with a clearance of 85 in the next frame, Day was on the brink, though he did pull a frame back to keep the match alive.

Day really should've won the opening frame of the morning, a poor positional shot when only a couple of pots from clawing one back costing him dearly, and O'Sullivan even had time to share a joke with an audience member before clearing the colours in typically ruthless fashion.

Day gave himself a glimmer of hope by winning the final two frames of Sunday night's second session, but his performance was a story of unforced errors and he continued to make mistakes as O'Sullivan barely had to break sweat to finish the job.

O’Sullivan told BBC Sport: “I thought Ryan made it tough for me. I thought if I’d not been as tight and as clinical in some situations he probably would have got on more of a roll at times.

“So I was pleased to be able to stem that at points and try and have an impact as well when I got a chance.

“Early days for me, I’m just trying this new way of playing, different style of cueing just to get away from the yips – that’s the easiest way of explaining it.

“It’s been hard work for two years and I decided I couldn’t continue playing like that, so I had to make some changes and it’s like the body and the mind are trying to catch up with each other.

“I’ve got some of it right and it’s just the other pieces need to fall in. I’m just trying to work out the puzzle at the moment.”

Renewed belief for the Rocket

He added: “I’ve had such a long time in the doldrums. Two years I’ve held it down and not really mentioned anything, but it’s been really challenging.

“I’ve even had to take medication for the anxiety and that sort of stuff. Even in small tournaments, even when I’m not playing, that’s how bad the game can make me feel at times.

“So I didn’t want to do that anymore. I just had a bit of excitement the last few weeks feeling that I can get through the ball a bit better, but then you come back crashing down to earth a bit.

“I was out there last night and it started to wander a bit but it was like, ‘Can we fix it, can we get back on track?’.

“There was some good bits there today so I’m just getting a bit more belief that I can sustain it.”

Kyren Wilson also resumed against Joe O'Connor holding a 10-6 advantage and the 2020 runner-up eased over the winning line, reeling off the three frames he required to seal a 13-6 win.

Wilson edged a scrappy first frame and then won another lengthy frame, at which point O’Connor's race was run and Wilson was able to seal a straightforward win.