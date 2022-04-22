O'Sullivan was in sublime touch throughout and the early omens were certainly good, the World Grand Prix champion briefly threatening to make a 147 maximum break in the opening frame before eventually settling for a decisive run of 87.

Allen responded by taking the second frame, a well-laid snooker paving the way for a break of 68 that would prove to be one of the few moments of cheer for the Northern Irishman on a testing morning.

It was largely one-way traffic thereafter as O'Sullivan cleared the table for a fabulous hand of 131 in the third frame, before moving two frames clear with the aid of a break of 69.

When O'Sullivan added a further run of 96 in frame five his lead had swelled to 4-1, and Allen fell further behind when unable to gain a foothold in the sixth frame.

The barrage continued as O'Sullivan won his fifth frame on the bounce to pull even further clear, only for Allen to finally stop the rot in the final frame of the session.

The match continues at 7pm on Friday evening.

Williams waltzes through

Mark Williams fired some more World Championship warning shots as he turned in an ominous display to beat Jackson Page with a session to spare.

The final scoreline of 13-3 in no way flattered the three-time winner who produced his best form of the season in a dazzling display that featured six century breaks, adding to the four he made against Michael White in round one.

Much of the pre-match talk had centred around Williams' close relationship with Page who he described as being 'like another son', but the 2018 champion showed no mercy to the younger man who was subjected to a schooling session from the old master.

Williams led 7-1 overnight having reeled off three centuries on Wednesday afternoon, and he kicked off Thursday's proceedings with another, a run of 110 underlining his early intentions.

An 8-1 lead soon became 10-1 as Williams continued on his merry way, though Page displayed great character to win two frames of his own, either side of two more centuries from Williams.

With the opportunity to claim victory with a session to spare, Williams ruthlessly finished the job with a typically pinpoint break of 56 that secured his place in the last eight, where he'll face either Mark Selby or Yan Bingtao.

Today's scores

Second round (best of 25)

Morning Session: 1000 BST

TV Channel: BBC Two/Eurosport

Jackson Page 3-13 Mark Williams (Match 18)

Mark Allen 2-6 Ronnie O'Sullivan (Match 24)

Afternoon Session: 1430 BST

TV Channel: BBC Two/Eurosport

Mark Selby v Yan Bingtao (Match 17)

Zhao Xintong v Stephen Maguire (Match 23)

