Snooker betting tips: World Championship quarter-finals preview and best bets

Richard Mann takes a look at the quarter-final ties at the World Snooker Championship, starting with the big clash between John Higgins and Mark Williams.
Snooker betting tips: World Championship
0.5pt John Higgins to beat Mark Williams 13-11 at 9/1 (General)
0.5pt John Higgins to beat Mark Williams 13-12 at 10/1 (Betfred, BetGoodwin)
John Higgins v Mark Williams
- Tuesday 10:00
- Sky Bet match odds: Higgins 4/7, Williams 5/4
We’re only at the last-eight stage, but it’s hard to think there will be a more eagerly-anticipated match at this year's World Championship than John Higgins against Mark Williams.
The pair have been rivals for over 30 years now, two thirds of the famous Class of 92 who remain powerful forces in the game even to this day.
Higgins came into this year’s World Championship as one of the form horses, having recently added the Tour Championship to his earlier victory at the World Open. Williams won the Champion of Champions before Christmas.
However, the Welshman has played down his Crucible chances for a while now, raising concerns about his eyesight, while there was a fear that Higgins’ heavy recent workload would catch up with him in Sheffield.
To make matters worse, Higgins had to come through a gruelling match with Xiao Guodong which eventually needed four sessions to complete, the Scot getting over the line in a final-frame decider.
Higgins has now won nine out of 10 deciders at the Crucible, a remarkable illustration of his temperament and sheer will to win. After a rocky couple of years, he has clearly turned a corner.
After beating Hossein Vafaei 13-10 in the last 16, Williams referenced the 2022 Masters when he and Higgins were greeted to an electric atmosphere inside Alexandra Palace, and we can surely expect something similar at the Crucible.
This will be a moment, and match, to savour between two great champions.
And despite his reservations, Williams appears to be steadily working his way back to top form, finishing with a century against Vafaei to cap a performance that generally improved throughout.
I don’t think there will be much between the two again, but Higgins does hold a significant lead in the head-to-head, currently ahead 38-24. Williams will hold onto the fact that he beat Higgins 13-7 here in 2021, and in a truly memorable world final in 2018.
The current strength of Higgins’ long game might give him the edge, however, and I’d broadly agree with his price of 4/7, though this does have all the hallmarks of a close contest.
Overs on total match frames makes obvious sense, but the market agrees, with over 21.5 match frames only available at 4/6.
Instead, I’ll try the correct score market, with HIGGINS TO WIN 13-11 at 9/1 (General) and HIGGINS TO WIN 13-12 at 10/1 (Betfred, BetGoodwin) worth dutching.
Zhao Xintong v Chris Wakelin
- Tuesday 10:00
- Sky Bet match odds: Zhao 4/9, Wakelin 13/8
Zhao Xintong will start as heavy favourite for his match with Chris Wakelin, but this season’s International Championship runner-up has already numbered Neil Robertson and Mark Allen among his victims in Sheffield.
Wakelin is finally delivering on the promise he has always held, and when in the balls, he is a particularly dangerous operator.
He played near-faultless snooker for the most part against Allen, eventually winning 13-6, though it was noticeable that he faltered late on, both in that match and against Robertson in the previous round.
Having led 7-2 against Robertson, he lost five frames on the bounce and was arguably fortunate to get through. It does leave a nagging doubt about him.
His form is clearly strong, but Zhao, a former UK champion, is probably more reliable in so much he has already won a Triple Crown event and has always appeared born for the big stage.
His scoring was devastating in qualifying, and when routing last year’s runner-up Jak Jones in the first round, and he’ll likely have too many guns for Wakelin if producing that standard on snooker here.
However, crumbs of comfort for Wakelin will be that Zhao was more laboured when beating Lei Peifan 13-10, not managing a century, though still looking very dangerous both from distance and in and around the black spot.
It’s worth noting that Zhao is still classed as an amateur, not long having returned from his suspension for breaching betting rules, and he had to come through four qualifiers just to reach the Crucible. Tuesday’s quarter-final will be his seventh match in three weeks.
That’s a heavy workload for anyone, and perhaps that will take the edge off his game at some stage.
I still expect the young Chinese star to get through, but he has been a busy boy of late, and with bookmakers taking no chances, no recommended bet has to be the advice.
Posted at 1210 BST on 28/04/25
- The final two quarter-final previews will appear here later.
