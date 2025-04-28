Snooker betting tips: World Championship quarter-finals preview and best bets

Richard Mann takes a look at the quarter-final ties at the World Snooker Championship, starting with the big clash between John Higgins and Mark Williams.

Snooker betting tips: World Championship 0.5pt John Higgins to beat Mark Williams 13-11 at 9/1 (General) 0.5pt John Higgins to beat Mark Williams 13-12 at 10/1 (Betfred, BetGoodwin) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

John Higgins v Mark Williams Tuesday 10:00

Sky Bet match odds: Higgins 4/7, Williams 5/4 We’re only at the last-eight stage, but it’s hard to think there will be a more eagerly-anticipated match at this year's World Championship than John Higgins against Mark Williams. The pair have been rivals for over 30 years now, two thirds of the famous Class of 92 who remain powerful forces in the game even to this day. Higgins came into this year’s World Championship as one of the form horses, having recently added the Tour Championship to his earlier victory at the World Open. Williams won the Champion of Champions before Christmas. However, the Welshman has played down his Crucible chances for a while now, raising concerns about his eyesight, while there was a fear that Higgins’ heavy recent workload would catch up with him in Sheffield.

John Higgins has been in fine form of late

To make matters worse, Higgins had to come through a gruelling match with Xiao Guodong which eventually needed four sessions to complete, the Scot getting over the line in a final-frame decider. Higgins has now won nine out of 10 deciders at the Crucible, a remarkable illustration of his temperament and sheer will to win. After a rocky couple of years, he has clearly turned a corner. After beating Hossein Vafaei 13-10 in the last 16, Williams referenced the 2022 Masters when he and Higgins were greeted to an electric atmosphere inside Alexandra Palace, and we can surely expect something similar at the Crucible. This will be a moment, and match, to savour between two great champions. And despite his reservations, Williams appears to be steadily working his way back to top form, finishing with a century against Vafaei to cap a performance that generally improved throughout. I don’t think there will be much between the two again, but Higgins does hold a significant lead in the head-to-head, currently ahead 38-24. Williams will hold onto the fact that he beat Higgins 13-7 here in 2021, and in a truly memorable world final in 2018.

Mark Williams held off John Higgins to win the world title in 2018

The current strength of Higgins’ long game might give him the edge, however, and I’d broadly agree with his price of 4/7, though this does have all the hallmarks of a close contest. Overs on total match frames makes obvious sense, but the market agrees, with over 21.5 match frames only available at 4/6. CLICK HERE to back Higgins to win 13-11 with Sky Bet Instead, I’ll try the correct score market, with HIGGINS TO WIN 13-11 at 9/1 (General) and HIGGINS TO WIN 13-12 at 10/1 (Betfred, BetGoodwin) worth dutching. CLICK HERE to back Higgins to win 13-12 with Sky Bet

Zhao Xintong v Chris Wakelin Tuesday 10:00

Sky Bet match odds: Zhao 4/9, Wakelin 13/8 Zhao Xintong will start as heavy favourite for his match with Chris Wakelin, but this season’s International Championship runner-up has already numbered Neil Robertson and Mark Allen among his victims in Sheffield. Wakelin is finally delivering on the promise he has always held, and when in the balls, he is a particularly dangerous operator. He played near-faultless snooker for the most part against Allen, eventually winning 13-6, though it was noticeable that he faltered late on, both in that match and against Robertson in the previous round. Having led 7-2 against Robertson, he lost five frames on the bounce and was arguably fortunate to get through. It does leave a nagging doubt about him. His form is clearly strong, but Zhao, a former UK champion, is probably more reliable in so much he has already won a Triple Crown event and has always appeared born for the big stage.