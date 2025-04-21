Fireworks are expected when old rivals Ronnie O’Sullivan and Ali Carter lock horns in the first round of the World Championship on Tuesday.

The last time these two players met at the Crucible was back in 2018 when the pair were involved in a shoulder barge and words were exchanged. Carter went on to win that match, one of his few victories over O'Sullivan.

More broadly, O’Sullivan has got the better of their meetings. O’Sullivan dominates the head-to-head 24-3 and came from 6-3 behind to beat Carter in the final of the 2024 Masters. Most famously, O’Sullivan also got the better of Carter in the 2012 World Championship final.

What makes this latest renewal so intriguing is that it’s quite difficult to get a good handle on either player and their respective preparations.

O’Sullivan’s lack of competitive snooker since early January has been well-documented, though reports suggest he has practiced well ahead of Sheffield.

As for Carter, he failed to qualify for the recent Players Series, but had previously looked in good shape when reaching the last four of the Welsh Open and World Open.