O'Sullivan has been left frustrated by his lack of form in earlier wins over Ali Carter and Pang Junxu, and he was far from foot-perfect here.

However, Si turned in a generally ragged display himself, making a host of unforced errors and quickly falling 5-1 behind despite compiling a polished century in frame two.

O'Sullivan continued to feed off his opponent's mistakes, still proving devilishly ruthless when let loose in the balls, and there were signs he was slowly working through the gears as the session wore on.