Ronnie O'Sullivan took early control of his World Championship quarter-final with Si Jiahui, building a 6-2 lead after Tuesday's opening session at the Crucible.
O'Sullivan has been left frustrated by his lack of form in earlier wins over Ali Carter and Pang Junxu, and he was far from foot-perfect here.
However, Si turned in a generally ragged display himself, making a host of unforced errors and quickly falling 5-1 behind despite compiling a polished century in frame two.
O'Sullivan continued to feed off his opponent's mistakes, still proving devilishly ruthless when let loose in the balls, and there were signs he was slowly working through the gears as the session wore on.
Breaks of 71, 54 and 87 had done the early damage for O'Sullivan, but after Si pulled a frame back to trail 5-2, the Chinese missed a trick when losing the seventh frame from 52-0 in front.
O'Sullivan duly made him pay with a trademark counter of 67, and the seven-time world champion then ended the session with a sublime 121 to put himself in a strong position ahead of Wednesday morning's 10am resumption.
Fireworks from Trump and Brecel
On the other table, the predicted fireworks from Judd Trump and Luca Brecel most definitely materialised, the pair trading three centuries and a series of other big breaks in a breathless opening session.
Trump had threatened to steal a march on the 2023 champion when powering 5-1 ahead, but Brecel stepped in with a crucial clearance of 68 in frame seven, before finishing with a spectacular 128 clearance to end the session only two frames adrift.
Higgins and Williams do battle
In the morning session, John Higgins and Mark Williams were greeted to a special reception at the start of their eagerly-anticipated last-eight clash.
Higgins made the early running, moving 5-1 ahead, before Williams produced breaks of 104 and 59 to win the final two frames of the session.
Elsewhere, Chris Wakelin finds himself 6-2 behind against Zhao Xintong.
Related snooker links
- Where are the young snooker players
- Perfect Snooker Player
- Snooker's GOAT: O'Sullivan by the numbers
- O'Sullivan's Triple Crown timeline
- Watch all the Crucible 147 breaks
- Should the worlds stay at the Crucible?
- History of 147 breaks
- Ronnie O'Sullivan's 147 breaks
- O'Sullivan: One of a kind
- History of snooker's number ones
- Best players never to win a world title
- Crucible memories: Ronnie's finest hour
- Crucible memories: Higgins denies Trump
- Crucible memories: White a People's Champion
- Crucible memories: Johnson stuns Davis
- Crucible memories: Foulds' dream debut