Ronnie O'Sullivan's dreams of winning an eighth World Championship are over after he was beaten 17-7 by Zhao Xintong in their semi-final at the Crucible.

The match looked to be perfectly poised resuming at 4-4 on Friday morning, but Zhao produced a spellbinding display of snooker that O'Sullivan just couldn't live with, meaning the seven-time champion was defeated with a session to spare. Zhao, UK champion in 2021, was unstoppable in the morning session, breaking the back of the match by reeling off an astonishing eight frames without reply as O'Sullivan spent the most part confined to his chair. The Chinese reeled off breaks of 57, 112, 82, 57, 67, 115 and 87 in that blitz, and would add further runs of 62, 128, 85, 63 and 88 to reach his first World Championship final.

A horror show from Ronnie O'Sullivan

The early warning signs were there for O'Sullivan when he missed a tricky black early in the opening frame of the morning, and though he fought valiantly when returning in the evening, there was a sense of sadness in watching someone of such genius in such turmoil. O’Sullivan told the BBC afterwards: "Zhao played good, he deserved his victory. He’s been brilliant all tournament. All credit to Zhao. "I’ve been awful for quite a while. Them performances are in there, and they’ve been coming out quite regularly." The 49-year-old had briefly raised hopes of mounting a special comeback when taking the first two frames of the night, but Zhao was quickly back on track when winning back-to-back frames within the blink of an eye. O'Sullivan did manage to pull another frame back with break of 57, his only fifty-plus break of the whole day, and it would prove his final contribution of any note.

Zhao Xintong 17-7 Ronnie O’Sullivan



What a performance! #HaloWorldChampionship

The match was soon won, Zhao reeling off the next three frames to put O'Sullivan out of his misery and seal his own date with destiny on Sunday. He said: "I can’t believe that. I need to say thank you to Ronnie because he helped me a lot before. "I just tried to enjoy the Crucible here. It’s my first time to play single table here. "It’s an amazing time for me. I’m just trying to enjoy it because I don’t know how many times I’ll be here." Williams digs deep to draw level The second semi-final is turning into a vastly different contest, with a grandstand finish seemingly on the cards after Mark Williams fought back to draw level with Judd Trump at the conclusion of the second session.