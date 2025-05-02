Ronnie O'Sullivan's dreams of winning an eighth World Championship are all but over after he lost eight frames in a row to Zhao Xintong in the second session of their semi-final at the Crucible.
The match looked to be perfectly poised resuming at 4-4 following Thursday's opening session, but Zhao turned in a spellbinding display of snooker that O'Sullivan just couldn't live with.
The former UK champion was almost flawless throughout, leaving O'Sullivan to cut a dejected figure in his chair for most of the morning, things going from bad to worse while his opponent grew stronger and stronger.
The early warning signs were there when O'Sullivan missed a tricky black early in the opening frame of the morning, frame nine, but few could've predicted what was to come.
The Chinese went on to reel off breaks of 57, 112, 82, 57, 67, 115 and 87 in a dramatic blitz that did not run to script for O'Sullivan's army of fans.
As good as Zhao was, O'Sullivan didn't help himself with a number of poor safety shots and wasteful moments when presented with the chance to score, and his frustration was visible.
O'Sullivan is now staring firmly at the exit door, with the the prospect of Zhao winning with a session to spare and Saturday's afternoon session being completely wiped out not out of the question.
