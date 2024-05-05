Ronnie O'Sullivan, who has won seven world titles and 23 Triple Crowns in his record-breaking career would be at the top of almost everyone's list but the other places in this list are up for grabs and can be debated for the remaining years that the Crucible stages the World Championship.

Would you favour the Rocket's fellow 'class of 92' members John Higgins and Mark Williams ahead of legendary Crucible kings Stephen Hendry and Steve Davis - or would you pick more modern stars such as Mark Selby or Judd Trump.

Although the statistics of title tallies and centuries might not stack up for an undeniable genius in Alex Higgins, imagine if he happened to be operating at his peak performance levels in an era where the advanced professionalism could have helped him stay more focused on snooker.