Nick Metcalfe reflects on a tournament that wasn't vintage but did give us a new world champion who will be an ideal ambassador for the sport.

If you're aged 40 or over, you'll probably remember a time when Saturdays and Mondays in sport were not labelled Super or Magic. When we grew up, those days were simply called Saturday and Monday. Don't get me wrong, I'm in the selling business as much as any other journalist. The next match, the next tournament, the next Games. We're forever hyping up the next big thing to a hungry sporting public. But really, when we strip all that away, the more discerning viewer knows that even in this hyped up age there's far more nuance involved. The 2024 World Snooker Championship, which finished in triumph for Kyren Wilson on Monday night, was not a vintage edition. Sporting Life's snooker expert, Richard Mann, called it one of the worst World Championships in recent memory. And do you know what, that's perfectly fine. There's such a temptation now to hail everything as simply wonderful that we can easily lose sight of reality. Maybe it's a wider thing beyond sport. Let's face it, we're all guilty of promoting the best parts of our characters and lives on social media. For a long time, I've thought of Facebook as the Match of the Day of the online world. We only tend to share the equivalent of the best ten minutes of the game. The smiles, the laughter, the excitement. The other eighty minutes or so - the boring and awkward bits, and most pertinently the painful bits - are rarely given an outing.

I noticed during my conversations in Sheffield over recent days that some people were a bit tentative about calling this a prosaic World Championship. I wonder why. Life can certainly be prosaic, so why should a snooker tournament be different? It wasn't as if there weren't still absorbing, compelling and thrilling moments to enjoy over the last 17 days. There was defending champion Luca Brecel being knocked out on day one. And then giants of the game like Mark Selby and Mark Williams heading for the exit door soon after. We had the clash between Stephen Maguire and Shaun Murphy that was pure theatre, all fists pumping and table slamming. As for John Higgins and his clearance to beat Mark Allen, we'll be talking about that for as long as we're talking about snooker. It was one for the ages. Favourite Ronnie O'Sullivan was edged out by Stuart Bingham in the last eight. Judd Trump had his dream of a second world title ended by Jak Jones at the same stage. Indeed Jones kept on proving everyone wrong, all the way to the title match, when he did superbly to win 14 frames from a position of 7-0 behind. And of course we have another new champion in Wilson, one of the top players of his generation who has long threatened to win on the biggest stages and has now done it in the grandest event of them all.

The Wilsons celebrate the winning moment

So we weren't drastically short of good stuff or anything, not at all. It's just that we've become used to more over the years. To be frank, we were probably short-changed when it came to really close finishes following the first round. The second round actually felt it was dragging for much of it, with a slightly erratic schedule not helping. The quarter-finals generally delivered but the semi-finals, which so often provide priceless entertainment, both flattered to deceive as proper contests. So there were disappointments for sure. Some have suggested the more testing table conditions were a factor. I'm not convinced the two are linked. Anyway, I appreciated the tightness of the pockets during the tournament. There just weren't enough stellar matches this time round. But I finish by returning to the main point. Why shouldn't a sporting event give us disappointments? You've probably gathered by now that life is full of them. Let's have confidence in the product and in our pure love of snooker to call it straight when an event doesn't hit the heights. And above all, don't worry. Another classic tournament will be along soon enough. And we'll probably appreciate it even more.