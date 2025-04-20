Mark Williams sees off Wu Yize in first round of World Snooker Championship

By frame 16, Williams had had enough, resorting to rolling off the bottom cushion into the pack of reds from his break-off to ensure Wu didn't have a long pot to look at.

Resuming with a slender 5-4 overnight advantage, Williams was initially unable to shake off Wu whose exceptional long potting continued to put the three-time champion under pressure.

It didn't matter and Wu soon made his move, winning two frames on the bounce to move into an 8-7 lead.

The Chinese youngster, runner-up at the English and Welsh Opens already this season, was then firmly on course to pull two frames clear, only to miss a relatively straightforward red with the rest when on a break of 61.

It proved to be a big turning point in the match and Williams did the rest, clearing the table to pinch the frame on the black and draw level once more.

With the wind knocked out Wu's sails, Williams could smell blood and wasted little time in finishing the job, runs of 58 and 75 sealing a brilliant comeback and securing his place in the last 16.

The victory was even more meritorious because Williams has been struggling with his eyesight in recent weeks.

The Welshman told World Snooker Tour afterwards: "It is hard to describe because there is a scoreboard by the black pocket and I can’t see the numbers. I’ve got to get to the blue spot before I can see it.

"That is nothing to be ashamed of it is just how it is. I’m at the stage where I have to try something like the lens replacement or it isn’t going to get any better."

On his opponent, Williams was full of praise and added: "I don’t like saying it, because I’ve just beaten him, but he has the potential to win this tournament.

"The long potting is just something as good as I’ve ever seen. Every time I broke off and left a long red he potted it, he was incredible.

"Once he tightens up on a few loose shots he is going to be amazing. I’m glad I’ll be finished before he gets much older.

“I’m not going to out-pot him or out-score him, but I definitely have a better safety game. That is what I had to try and do.

"I got stronger towards the end and potted a few good ones myself. It is in there, I just have to drag it out."

No great escape for Selt

Earlier, Xiao Guodong recorded only his second ever win at the Crucible by beating Matt Selt 10-4.

Xiao resumed 7-2 in front and though Selt won the first two frames of the morning to keep himself in the match, he couldn't sustain his comeback.