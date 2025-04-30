Mark Williams savours deciding frame win over John Higgins at the Crucible

However, when Higgins missed the blue, Williams potted what he would later describe as 'one of my best shots for many years', before sinking pink and black for victory.

Having watched Williams surge into a 12-8 lead, Higgins turned the contest on its head with a four-frame burst, and was closing in on an incredible comeback win when only needing the final blue to win the match.

Williams and Higgins, two graduates from the Class of 92, delivered an epic for the ages at the Crucible on Wednesday morning, and it was the Welshman who proved victorious at the end of a memorable encounter .

What a finish. WHAT A SPORT! Two legends playing out an unforgettable decider. The Crucible creates some strange magic #HaloWorldChampionship pic.twitter.com/7EoxNaKbEh

Williams told the BBC aferwards: "Unbelievable game, unbelievable finish. The blue I played was probably one of my best shots for many years.

"What a blue. Balls of steel! It was tough a shot. I could have gone in-off. I could have over cut it. I just went for it full-blooded.

"There was not one bit of nerves, maybe I've only had them a handful of times in my entire career."

As for Higgins, he was left to reflect on a devastating defeat.

"I was poor the first four frames, but after the interval I had nothing to lose and played maybe the best four-frame burst of the whole event," said the Scot.

"It was an incredible atmosphere. I am devastated right now but the atmosphere we got in there is why we keep playing the game."

"I had my chance."

