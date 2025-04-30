Mark Williams savours deciding frame win over John Higgins at the Crucible

Mark Williams hailed an 'unbelievable finish' after beating John Higgins on the final black of their epic quarter-final clash at the Crucible.
Williams and Higgins, two graduates from the Class of 92, delivered an epic for the ages at the Crucible on Wednesday morning, and it was the Welshman who proved victorious at the end of a memorable encounter.
Having watched Williams surge into a 12-8 lead, Higgins turned the contest on its head with a four-frame burst, and was closing in on an incredible comeback win when only needing the final blue to win the match.
However, when Higgins missed the blue, Williams potted what he would later describe as 'one of my best shots for many years', before sinking pink and black for victory.
Williams told the BBC aferwards: "Unbelievable game, unbelievable finish. The blue I played was probably one of my best shots for many years.
"What a blue. Balls of steel! It was tough a shot. I could have gone in-off. I could have over cut it. I just went for it full-blooded.
"There was not one bit of nerves, maybe I've only had them a handful of times in my entire career."
As for Higgins, he was left to reflect on a devastating defeat.
"I was poor the first four frames, but after the interval I had nothing to lose and played maybe the best four-frame burst of the whole event," said the Scot.
"It was an incredible atmosphere. I am devastated right now but the atmosphere we got in there is why we keep playing the game."
"I had my chance."
Related snooker links
- Where are the young snooker players
- Perfect Snooker Player
- Snooker's GOAT: O'Sullivan by the numbers
- O'Sullivan's Triple Crown timeline
- Watch all the Crucible 147 breaks
- Should the worlds stay at the Crucible?
- History of 147 breaks
- Ronnie O'Sullivan's 147 breaks
- O'Sullivan: One of a kind
- History of snooker's number ones
- Best players never to win a world title
- Crucible memories: Ronnie's finest hour
- Crucible memories: Higgins denies Trump
- Crucible memories: White a People's Champion
- Crucible memories: Johnson stuns Davis