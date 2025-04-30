Mark Williams beats John Higgins in dramatic deciding frame at the World Championship

Mark Williams withstood one of the most incredible comebacks in Crucible history from John Higgins, before eventually winning an epic battle 13-12.

Resuming their quarter-final locked together at 8-8, Williams quickly made his move and appeared to have put the match to bed by winning the first four frames of the morning to put himself within touching distance of a place in the last four. However, Higgins had other ideas and following the mid-session interval, the four-time world champion cut a completely different figure, dominating the first frame after the break to breathe new life into the match. And from nowhere, Higgins found the type of snooker that saw him win the Tour Championship only a matter of weeks ago, slamming in a run of 94 and following up with a fabulous 114 to reduce his arrears to 13-12. Williams remained calm in his chair, but Higgins was now on the charge and didn’t give his opponent a sniff as he dominated frame 24, a break of 67 eventually taking the match to the deciding frame many had predicted before this much-anticipated clash.

What a finish. WHAT A SPORT!



Two legends playing out an unforgettable decider.



The Crucible creates some strange magic #HaloWorldChampionship pic.twitter.com/7EoxNaKbEh — WST (@WeAreWST) April 30, 2025

As the players again warmly shook hands, they were once more greeted by a standing ovation from the packed Crucible crowd who were not left disappointed by what was to come. Williams, this time, was in first, a trademark long red getting him up and running, only to run out of position soon after. And then came Higgins’s turn, another golden chance again cut short by an errant cue ball. A short safety exchange ensued, before Williams was afforded another chance, this time a failed cannon onto a red stationed on the side cushion forcing him to retreat to the long grass. More safety followed, before Higgins potted brilliantly with the rest on the final red. The black was comfortably negotiated, leaving the brown and blue as the final obstacles, situated close together on the top cushion. The brown was sunk, but Higgins choose to stun the blue, which was now all he needed to win the match, with an element of safety in the hope the blue would run clear of the pocket if not potted. A rattle of jaws and the blue stayed out, running midway across the table and leaving Williams with an incredibly thin cut and an even harder positional shot to land on the pink. But amid gasps from the crowds, and a disconsolate look from Higgins, the blue was gone, the white rebounding off two cushions across the table to land inch-perfect on the pink.

Agony for John Higgins