Luca Brecel insists he's not actually a 'party guy' despite his questionable pre-Crucible preparations that remarkably paved the way for him becoming world champion.

The Belgian withstood a stirring fightback from 147 hero Mark Selby to clinch a dramatic 18-15 victory and become the first player from mainland Europe to win snooker's greatest prize. Having incredibly won seven and 11 frames on the trot to overcome daunting deficits against Ronnie O’Sullivan and Si Jiahui respectively in the previous rounds, Brecel switched roles to fend off a late surge by the four-time champion, who began the final session 15-10 behind.

🏆 What a final and what a talent! Luca Brecel defies Mark Selby's comeback to win the World Snooker Championship!pic.twitter.com/OyHKYy83EE — Sporting Life 🎯🔴🎾⛳️🥊🏏🏉 🏈🏀 (@SportingLifeFC) May 1, 2023

His victory made him the youngest winner since Shaun Murphy in 2005 and capped a remarkable if belated ascent from Brecel, whose outrageous promise as a junior had threatened to evaporate in a relatively frustrating few years on the professional circuit. And it was all the more remarkable in the context of Brecel’s claims that he had come into the tournament – and squeezed past Ricky Walden in a final-frame decider in the opening round – fuelled by a regime of negligible practice, playing darts, and plenty of late-night parties that saw get 'drunk as hell'. “It’s not going to be early but I’m not going to go wild,” insisted the new champion of his initial celebration plans - although he was later pictured sharing a dance floor drink with Selby in the early hours. “I’m not a party guy, it’s just coincidence that it happened before this World Championship. I will probably have a couple of drinks with my family but I have got to go home tomorrow.”