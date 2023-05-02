Luca Brecel insists he's not actually a 'party guy' despite his questionable pre-Crucible preparations that remarkably paved the way for him becoming world champion.
The Belgian withstood a stirring fightback from 147 hero Mark Selby to clinch a dramatic 18-15 victory and become the first player from mainland Europe to win snooker's greatest prize.
Having incredibly won seven and 11 frames on the trot to overcome daunting deficits against Ronnie O’Sullivan and Si Jiahui respectively in the previous rounds, Brecel switched roles to fend off a late surge by the four-time champion, who began the final session 15-10 behind.
His victory made him the youngest winner since Shaun Murphy in 2005 and capped a remarkable if belated ascent from Brecel, whose outrageous promise as a junior had threatened to evaporate in a relatively frustrating few years on the professional circuit.
And it was all the more remarkable in the context of Brecel’s claims that he had come into the tournament – and squeezed past Ricky Walden in a final-frame decider in the opening round – fuelled by a regime of negligible practice, playing darts, and plenty of late-night parties that saw get 'drunk as hell'.
“It’s not going to be early but I’m not going to go wild,” insisted the new champion of his initial celebration plans - although he was later pictured sharing a dance floor drink with Selby in the early hours.
“I’m not a party guy, it’s just coincidence that it happened before this World Championship. I will probably have a couple of drinks with my family but I have got to go home tomorrow.”
The 28-year-old also admitted he felt like his late nights may eventually take their toll and never really felt like he'd become champion until the final balls were potted.
“I just didn’t fancy winning this final,” said Brecel after picking up the winner’s cheque worth £500,000. “I think it’s been too long, too much pressure, too many late nights. I had been behind in most of my games and I was expecting to go home against Ronnie and especially Si.
“Today when Mark got back from 9-5 to 9-8 I felt like I’d lost it already. I just didn’t fancy winning but if you feel like that and you still produce those breaks, I feel like I deserve it.”
Selby paid tribute to Brecel and said he would have no problem putting the defeat in perspective following his much publicised struggle with mental health concerns, while his wife Vikki is also recovering from illness.
“Some of the snooker Luca played today was incredible,” said Selby. “To be playing in his first final and to make four centuries, he just kept knocking the balls in every time he got a chance.
“Just coming out of the other side with my mental health from where I was, that’s me winning really – it’s irrelevant what else goes on because if you don’t have your health you have nothing.
“If this had been last year I wouldn’t have been able to come back from where I battled back from. As long as I keep putting the work in and my health is good, hopefully I’ve got more time.”