Belgian world number 10 Brecel revealed he got “drunk as hell” after beating Mark Williams to set up his Crucible date with O’Sullivan.

Brecel, 28, told the BBC: “Before the tournament I was out partying and staying up late until 6 or 7am, playing FIFA with my friends, having drinks and not practising.

“Even after I beat Mark Williams I got home at 7am by car, and that same day we went out again until five or six in the morning.

“I was drunk as hell. The next day I had to drive back up again, so it’s a totally different preparation.”

O’Sullivan, resuming 10-6 ahead, failed to make a single break over 30 as Brecel rattled off seven successive frames to book a semi-final date with Si Jiahui after the Chinese debutant came through a final frame decider to beat Anthony McGill 13-12.

“I didn’t put up any resistance but you’ve still got to pot the balls,” O’Sullivan said. “I wasn’t playing well enough to have any impact on the game.

“If it was a boxing match they would have stopped it very early on. I was just pinching frames and hanging on.

“There’s only so much hanging on you can do at the Crucible. It catches up with you at some point, and someone will eventually put you away.”

Brecel, winner of two major rankings tournaments – the 2021 Scottish Open and 2022 Championship League – was hailed by the seven-time champion.