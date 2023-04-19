Kyren Wilson scored the 13th maximum break in World Snooker Championship history during his first-round match against Ryan Day at the Crucible.
His opponent, who won this season's British Open, had earlier moved into an early 2-0 lead with a break of 75, only for Wilson to wipe out that lead with fine clearances of 133 and 83 before the mid-session interval.
The 2020 Crucible runner-up maintained his momentum in spectacular fashion in the fifth frame as he became the ninth different player in history to make a 147 break at the World Championship, which sees him rewarded with a £40,000 bonus.
Ronnie O'Sullivan and Stephen Hendry have both made three apiece while the others are Cliff Thorburn, Jimmy White, Mark Williams, Ali Carter and Neil Robertson. Click here to watch them all.
Wilson maintained his high standards for the duration of the opening session and holds a 6-3 advantage ahead of tonight's concluding session.
3-2 soon became 4-2 thanks to a further run of 51 and though Day stopped the rot by taking the seventh frame, Wilson finished with breaks of 54 and 52 to ensure he is in pole position to reach the second round.
On Table One, Jack Lisowski fended off a late fightback from Noppon Saengkham to win 10-7 in a match which had been delayed following Monday’s ‘Just Stop Oil’ protest which saw orange powder tipped over the cloth.
Saengkham resumed 6-3 down, but opened up the morning session with fine long red.
However, both players then missed the chance to wrap up what was a scrappy frame – which included three flukes – before Lisowski finally finished off on the colours.
The Thai qualifier then edged the next 68-61 on a respotted black.
Saengkham promptly lifted his cue in the air with both hands to mimick the celebration of Dennis Taylor from his memorable 1985 victory over Steve Davis in a nail-biting last-ball decider.
Lisowski, though, responded with a break of 65 to take the 12th frame and the next to move to the cusp of victory as he headed into the mid-session interval with a lead of 9-4.
Following the restart, a break of 62 saw Saengkham reduce the deficit before also taking the 15th frame and then making a fine 130 clearance to close within two.
World number 12 Lisowski, a quarter-finalist last year, failed to build a match-winning break when set in the 17th frame, but Saengkham could not capitalise.
Some solid safety from Lisowski helped him edge back in front before cutting in a long blue left Saengkham needing snookers and ‘Jackpot’ Lisowski then finally booked his place in the last 16 by potting the pink.
