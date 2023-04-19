His opponent, who won this season's British Open, had earlier moved into an early 2-0 lead with a break of 75, only for Wilson to wipe out that lead with fine clearances of 133 and 83 before the mid-session interval.

The 2020 Crucible runner-up maintained his momentum in spectacular fashion in the fifth frame as he became the ninth different player in history to make a 147 break at the World Championship, which sees him rewarded with a £40,000 bonus.

Ronnie O'Sullivan and Stephen Hendry have both made three apiece while the others are Cliff Thorburn, Jimmy White, Mark Williams, Ali Carter and Neil Robertson. Click here to watch them all.

Wilson maintained his high standards for the duration of the opening session and holds a 6-3 advantage ahead of tonight's concluding session.

3-2 soon became 4-2 thanks to a further run of 51 and though Day stopped the rot by taking the seventh frame, Wilson finished with breaks of 54 and 52 to ensure he is in pole position to reach the second round.