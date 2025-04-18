Kyren Wilson dumped out of World Snooker Championship by 21-year-old debutant Lei Peifan

Kyren Wilson fell victim to the famed and feared ‘Crucible Curse’ after a remarkable 10-9 defeat to Lei Peifan on day one of the World Championship.

After losing the opening two frames, Wilson rattled off six in a row, capped by a first century of the match, and took a 6-3 lead into the evening session. Lei though produced a sparkling run of fearless potting in the evening, taking six frames in succession for the loss of just 44 points and moving within a frame of a famous upset. Wilson defiantly slammed home the black to seal a second century and keep hopes alive at 9-7, then produced a tenacious counter-punch to claw his way back within one. When Wilson was both brilliant and blessed to release the decisive red in the next and force a decider, few would’ve bet against the Warrior going on to complete the survival act, but Lei had other ideas.

After missing a delicate black when in first, 21-year-old Lei got the better of a safety battle and thereafter produced a break beyond his years and experience on this, his debut at the Crucible. It had been 25 years since a qualifier beat the defending champion on day one and to do so in this manner was enormously impressive, despite moments of alarm during the eventual match-winning contribution as a simple red wiped its feet. Wilson arrived here as one of the form players of the season, the kind of defending champion many expected to overcome the supposed ‘Curse’, and at 6-2 in front all was going exactly to plan. Then something altogether shocking began to take shape. Snooker, eh. And it’s only day one. Wu better believe it Wu Yize was thumped 10-3 on his Crucible debut two years ago but already the young Chinese star, one of the most exciting players on the circuit, has bettered that effort. He trails Mark Williams 5-4 overnight and may well go on to fall at the first hurdle again, but during the middle portion of their first session he produced a run of snooker Williams himself would’ve been proud of.

Wu registered breaks of 120, 90, 72 and 136 to lead from 3-0 down, part of a sequence of 466 unanswered points which fell just 19 short of the record held by John Higgins. It’s not bad if, at 21, you’re already threatening records held by players of that calibre. Whatever comes of Sunday’s final session, set for 2.30pm, Wu’s future looks bright. That’s now Xiao things are done… Xiao Guodong broke the heart of one audience member as his 147 attempt came unstuck during his opener with Matthew Selt, which he leads 7-2. One spectator per session is being selected at random to receive a cheque for £25,000 if there is a 147 on either table, and Xiao was on for one following eight reds and eight blacks. But the Chinese had to apologise after dropping in a red to the middle pocket and playing up for the yellow, rather than attempt to bring the cue ball back around for the black.

Thunder struck Neil Robertson began the day by offering a touching tribute to friend, mentor and coach Joe Perry, who is retiring from the tour, but was unable to produce an on-the-table tribute. Robertson lost a host of tight frames to trail Chris Wakelin 7-2, including the final one of the session when leading by 12 points with only 18 remaining. Had Robertson taken that one and kept things tighter at 6-3, the task on Sunday night would've seemed so much more achievable. As it is, Robertson's return following a year away may not last the weekend. Finally, Barry Hawkins leads Hossein Vafaei 5-4.