Judd Trump
Judd Trump wins £100,000 for making his 100th century break of the season at the World Championship

Sun April 27, 2025 · 21 min ago

Judd Trump earned himself a £100,000 bonus for making his 100th century break of a breathtaking season at the World Championship.

Trump is the only player to have achieved this astonishing feat twice having also managed 102 back in the 2019-20 campaign but never before has their been a prize on offer.

Neil Robertson is the only other player to have reached three figures and marginally holds the record at 103, which he set during the 2013-14 season, but that is going to be under real threat should Trump continue his Crucible charge this week.

The world number one, who went into the second-round encounter with Shaun Murphy on 98, reached the milestone with back-to-back tons to lead 9-6 and ended the session with a 10-6 advantage.

Both players return to a conclusion on Monday afternoon in the race to 13.

There was earlier an amusing incident in the sixth frame when Murphy decided to play on for snookers despite needing five of them, only for Trump to fluke a red into the middle pocket to end the Magician's hopes of a miracle.

This coming just over a week after telling Sporting Life that the sport should ban the concept of playing on for snookers!

Rocket launching

Elsewhere, Ronnie O'Sullivan and Luca Brecel both moved within a frame of the quarter-finals, after securing commanding 12-4 leads over Pang Junxu and Ding Junhui respectively.

Si Jiahui is keeping Chinese hopes alive, however, by opening up a narrow 9-7 lead over Ben Woollaston.

