Judd Trump wins £100,000 for making his 100th century break of the season at the World Championship

Trump is the only player to have achieved this astonishing feat twice having also managed 102 back in the 2019-20 campaign but never before has their been a prize on offer.

Neil Robertson is the only other player to have reached three figures and marginally holds the record at 103, which he set during the 2013-14 season, but that is going to be under real threat should Trump continue his Crucible charge this week.

The world number one, who went into the second-round encounter with Shaun Murphy on 98, reached the milestone with back-to-back tons to lead 9-6 and ended the session with a 10-6 advantage.

Both players return to a conclusion on Monday afternoon in the race to 13.