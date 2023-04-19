Trump looked up for the job when reducing his overnight deficit from 6-3 to 7-6, but then missed a glorious chance to draw level and cut a frustrated figure for the remainder of the contest as McGill ruthlessly put the former champion away.

It was a far cry from the Trump who blazed to Crucible glory in 2019, or the one who won this year's Masters, but McGill deserves huge credit for avenging his narrow defeat to the same man here 12 months ago.

A dejected Trump told the BBC afterwards: "I had plenty of chances, but I missed a lot of easy balls.

"Anthony was always going to be tough, but I had enough chances so there's only really myself to blame.

"I just don't feel sharp. It's been a struggle this season, maybe the concentration isn't quite there."

McGill was excellent throughout the first session on Tuesday, making breaks of 77, 119, 87, 60 and 59, and though not quite as explosive a day later, he had more than enough to hold off his ragged opponent.

A nerveless run of 69 allowed the Scot to move 8-6 in front and he used all of his experience to control the final two frames, keeping Trump at arms length and professionally closing out the match to book his place in the second round.

McGill said: "It's incredible, that's right up there. To beat guys like that is unbelievable, it's a tremendous couple of days for me.

"I would much prefer to be a seed, but you're definitely better prepared coming through the qualifying rounds."

Lisowski battles past Saengkham

Jack Lisowski fended off a late fightback from Noppon Saengkham to win 10-7

Saengkham resumed 6-3 down, but opened up the morning session with fine long red.

However, both players then missed the chance to wrap up what was a scrappy frame – which included three flukes – before Lisowski finally finished off on the colours.

The Thai qualifier then edged the next 68-61 on a respotted black.

Saengkham promptly lifted his cue in the air with both hands to mimick the celebration of Dennis Taylor from his memorable 1985 victory over Steve Davis in a nail-biting last-ball decider.

Lisowski, though, responded with a break of 65 to take the 12th frame and the next to move to the cusp of victory as he headed into the mid-session interval with a lead of 9-4.

Following the restart, a break of 62 saw Saengkham reduce the deficit before also taking the 15th frame and then making a fine 130 clearance to close within two.

World number 12 Lisowski, a quarter-finalist last year, failed to build a match-winning break when set in the 17th frame, but Saengkham could not capitalise.

Some solid safety from Lisowski helped him edge back in front before cutting in a long blue left Saengkham needing snookers and ‘Jackpot’ Lisowski then finally booked his place in the last 16 by potting the pink.

Lisowski told World Snooker Tour: "I was panicking a bit at the end because he looked like he really fancied it. He was relaxed, and when your opponent is like that it’s tough.

"I wasn’t think about the scoreline all match, but then when I got to nine I though it would be over quickly. Then at 9-7 he looked good and I felt I was all over the place.

"I felt as if I was collapsing but I was also aware that it probably wasn’t as bad as that. That helped me, knowing I have won matches like that before and I could get out alive.

"It was a tough draw but it was an open attacking game which suited me."

World Championship daily schedule

WEDNESDAY APRIL 19

Morning Session (10am)

First Round (Best of 19 frames)

TV Coverage: Eurosport & BBC

Jack Lisowski 10-7 Noppon Saengkham *

Kyren Wilson 6-3 Ryan Day

Afternoon Session (2.30pm)

First Round (Best of 19 frames)

TV Coverage: Eurosport & BBC

Judd Trump 6-10 Anthony McGill *

Mark Selby vs Matt Selt

Evening Session (7pm)

First Round (Best of 19 frames)

TV Coverage: Eurosport & BBC

Shaun Murphy vs Si Jiahui

Kyren Wilson vs Ryan Day *

