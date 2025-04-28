Judd Trump beats Shaun Murphy 13-10 to reach World Snooker Championship quarter-finals

Judd Trump withstood a brilliant comeback from Shaun Murphy to reach the quarter-finals of the World Championship, eventually winning 13-10.
Trump was outstanding throughout and looked set to win 13-6 victory until missing an easy red to centre and offering Murphy a lifeline.
And how Murphy took it. Within the blink of an eye, the 2005 champion reduced his arrears with a blitz breaks, runs of 88, 72, 112 and 99 pulling the game back to 12-10.
In truth, Trump didn't really have a sniff in that sequence of four frames, but he remained patient and eventually won the match with a break of 58.
Trump halts Murphy assault
He told the BBC afterwards: "I was a little bit worried, but I had to back myself in that last frame to put a nice stroke on that first red and get in.
"By the time it's got back to 12-10, you're probably starting to think the worst. I think the way he was potting the balls as well.
"There's probably one or two players you don't want to play and be sat and have a lead, and Shaun is one of them.
"Probably Shaun, and John Higgins is quite hard when he gets his back to the wall."
For Murphy, it ended a season in which he was successful at the Masters in January, but might've finished on a high had he not ended Sunday's evening session 10-6 behind.
In a high-quality match, the pair traded four centuries and four more breaks in the 90s, but Trump always had that little bit of breathing space, something he was no doubt grateful for when Murphy began his rally.
100 centuries no motivation for Trump
On reaching 100 centuries for the season on Sunday, Trump added: "I wasn't that bothered. It was difficult. The crowd were really appreciative and made me take it in.
"It's a special feeling, but it's not a record as a kid I was trying to get. But I really wanted to win that game."
Si secures last-eight spot
Ben Woollaston's brave resistance was ended by Si Jiahui who won 13-10.
Woollaston beat Mark Selby in the previous round and turned in another determined display, raising hopes of a second big win when drawing level at 10-10.
However, Si raised his game and took out the match with a three-frame burst that included breaks of 63 and 126.
