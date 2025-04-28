Judd Trump beats Shaun Murphy 13-10 to reach World Snooker Championship quarter-finals

Judd Trump withstood a brilliant comeback from Shaun Murphy to reach the quarter-finals of the World Championship, eventually winning 13-10.

Trump was outstanding throughout and looked set to win 13-6 victory until missing an easy red to centre and offering Murphy a lifeline. And how Murphy took it. Within the blink of an eye, the 2005 champion reduced his arrears with a blitz breaks, runs of 88, 72, 112 and 99 pulling the game back to 12-10. In truth, Trump didn't really have a sniff in that sequence of four frames, but he remained patient and eventually won the match with a break of 58.

Judd Trump

Trump halts Murphy assault He told the BBC afterwards: "I was a little bit worried, but I had to back myself in that last frame to put a nice stroke on that first red and get in. "By the time it's got back to 12-10, you're probably starting to think the worst. I think the way he was potting the balls as well. "There's probably one or two players you don't want to play and be sat and have a lead, and Shaun is one of them. "Probably Shaun, and John Higgins is quite hard when he gets his back to the wall." For Murphy, it ended a season in which he was successful at the Masters in January, but might've finished on a high had he not ended Sunday's evening session 10-6 behind.