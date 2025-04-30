Does snooker need modernising? Stars names discuss scrapping the miss rule and 'playing for snookers' as well as bringing in a shot clock

Few would disagree that snooker is in decline when it comes to participation, popularity and new exciting stars coming through - especially in the UK - but how can a sport so proud of its history modernise enough to attract a new generation of players and fans?
Ahead of this year's World Championship at the Crucible, we asked a host of star names about several ideas of rule changes that would speed up play and potentially make it a more exciting to watch in a world where other sports - traditional and emerging ones - are constantly evolving to reach new audiences on a host of different platforms.
Shaun Murphy, Neil Robertson, Mark Selby and Barry Hawkins discuss whether 'playing for snookers' and the miss rule should be scrapped and whether shot clocks and ball in hand after fouls should be introduced, while they also give their verdicts on dress codes and excessive toilet breaks!
WATCH: HOW TO MODERNISE SNOOKER
Contents of topics:
- 0:00 Scrap playing for snookers?
- 2:56 Abolish the miss rule?
- 06:27 Time for a shot clock?
- 08:33 Ball in hand after a foul?
- 08:52 Toilet break ban?
- 11:28 Dress code changes?
