Menu icon
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
Free Bets IconNEWFree Bets
Logged Out iconLog In
Register iconJoin
Premium Articles & Expert Tips delivered Daily.
    Plus access to:
  • Get exclusive Willie Mullins' Insights
  • Watch Race Replays & analyse performances
  • Track horses with My Stable
  • Discover Racecard+ powered by Timeform
Join for FREE todayLog in
Sporting Life Plus Logo
snooker icon|
Sports Home
Golf
Darts
Snooker
Cricket
Tennis
Boxing
Other Sports
NFL
Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
Premium Articles & Expert Tips delivered Daily.
    Plus access to:
  • Get exclusive Willie Mullins' Insights
  • Watch Race Replays & analyse performances
  • Track horses with My Stable
  • Discover Racecard+ powered by Timeform
Join for FREE todayLog in
Sporting Life Plus Logo
snooker icon|
Sports Home
Golf
Darts
Snooker
Cricket
Tennis
Boxing
Other Sports
NFL
Scroll down to watch our feature video
Scroll down to watch our feature video

Does snooker need modernising? Stars names discuss scrapping the miss rule and 'playing for snookers' as well as bringing in a shot clock

By Sporting Life
Snooker
Wed April 30, 2025 · 17 min ago

Few would disagree that snooker is in decline when it comes to participation, popularity and new exciting stars coming through - especially in the UK - but how can a sport so proud of its history modernise enough to attract a new generation of players and fans?

Ahead of this year's World Championship at the Crucible, we asked a host of star names about several ideas of rule changes that would speed up play and potentially make it a more exciting to watch in a world where other sports - traditional and emerging ones - are constantly evolving to reach new audiences on a host of different platforms.

Shaun Murphy, Neil Robertson, Mark Selby and Barry Hawkins discuss whether 'playing for snookers' and the miss rule should be scrapped and whether shot clocks and ball in hand after fouls should be introduced, while they also give their verdicts on dress codes and excessive toilet breaks!

WATCH: HOW TO MODERNISE SNOOKER

'Snooker should scrap playing for snookers'

Contents of topics:

  • 0:00 Scrap playing for snookers?
  • 2:56 Abolish the miss rule?
  • 06:27 Time for a shot clock?
  • 08:33 Ball in hand after a foul?
  • 08:52 Toilet break ban?
  • 11:28 Dress code changes?

Related snooker links

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

MOST READ

Join for Free
Image of stables faded in a gold gradientGet exclusive Willie Mullins insight, plus access to premium articles, expert tips and Timeform data, plus more...
Log in
Discover Sporting Life Plus benefits

Next Off

Fixtures & Results

Fetching latest games....