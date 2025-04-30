Does snooker need modernising? Stars names discuss scrapping the miss rule and 'playing for snookers' as well as bringing in a shot clock

Ahead of this year's World Championship at the Crucible, we asked a host of star names about several ideas of rule changes that would speed up play and potentially make it a more exciting to watch in a world where other sports - traditional and emerging ones - are constantly evolving to reach new audiences on a host of different platforms.

Shaun Murphy, Neil Robertson, Mark Selby and Barry Hawkins discuss whether 'playing for snookers' and the miss rule should be scrapped and whether shot clocks and ball in hand after fouls should be introduced, while they also give their verdicts on dress codes and excessive toilet breaks!