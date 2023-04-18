Former World Snooker chairman Barry Hearn has called for tougher punishments for protesters after play was disrupted at the World Championship in Sheffield.

A man wearing a ‘Just Stop Oil’ T-shirt interrupted the match between Robert Milkins and Joe Perry on Monday evening by jumping on to one of the tables and tipping orange powder over the cloth. A woman was prevented from executing a similar stunt on the other table after being tackled by quick-thinking referee Olivier Marteel. Play was suspended for the evening on the affected table, while the match between Mark Allen and Fan Zhengyi resumed after a delay of approximately 45 minutes.

You've got to LOVE John Virgo's first words on commentary when play resumes. After all the build up he has absolute zero interest in mentioning the protestors.



Then Mark Allen chips in beautifully after his pot 👏😂 pic.twitter.com/Kjx17eJSaU — Chris Hammer (@ChrisHammer180) April 17, 2023

South Yorkshire Police later confirmed two people had been arrested on suspicion of criminal damage. Just Stop Oil identified the protesters as Exeter University student Eddie Whittingham, 25, and Margaret Reid, 52, a former museum professional from Kendal, Cumbria.

A Just Stop Oil protestor ruining one of the Crucible tables pic.twitter.com/WQA5deuL6n — Chris Hammer (@ChrisHammer180) April 17, 2023

It was the second time in three days that a major domestic sporting event had been disrupted, after 118 people were arrested at Aintree on Saturday as they tried to scale the perimeter fence at the Grand National. Hearn, whose company Matchroom Sport acquired World Snooker Limited in 2010, told talkSPORT: “Sport’s an easy target. Aintree we saw on Saturday… How long before The Open or Wimbledon or whatever? “And it is a concern because, whenever someone intrudes on the field of play, wherever it is, your first thought is not that this could be a protest, but it could be something quite harmful. “We’re such a soft touch as a nation – smack their wrists, give them a small fine, maybe a bit of community hours, maybe a month in prison. It’s a ludicrous situation but what do you do about it?