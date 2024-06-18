Royal Ascot blog - follow the action of day three, including Kyprios in the Ascot Gold Cup

Kyprios is out to regain his crown in the Ascot Gold Cup on day three of Royal Ascot - follow the action with our live blog.

Court verdict 1207: The London Gold Cup at Newbury is a handicap which always attracts plenty of attention and with good reason. It is well represented on today's card with the second, third and fourth all running in the King George V Stakes and the winner, King's Gambit, a hot favourite for the Hampton Court Stakes. Lining up against him is First Look and the betting is fairly remarkable given one won a handicap off 93 and the other finished second in the French Derby on their most recent starts. The Charlton stable made something of a habit of winning the Newbury contest with very smart performers and confidence seems high that they have another on their hands but he is priced accordingly. The French runners have been performing well all week and Andre Fabre seems happy that First Look has come out of Chantilly in good enough form to allow him to take his chance and he could be the proverbial each-way bet to nothing (bingo!). It's by no means a two horse race though with the likes of Bellum Justum, Bracken's Laugh and Jayarebe all having supporters. Another bookmakers' rep has spoken to Sky and Boylesports' man had this to say: "King's Gambit has been really strong, probably the best backed horse. He was 5/2 and is into 6/4. "Diamond Rain really, really weak. She was strong overnight, into 11/8, but she's gone the complete opposite way and the punters have really come for Kalpana, she was about 7/1 last night and is now challenging for favouritism at about 5/2. Plenty of money as well for the Ralph Beckett filly You Got To Me who finished fourth in the Oaks but we know the Ribblesdale often suits horses who skip Epsom. "Kyprios has been a bit unsteady with us. He was odds-on yesterday and is now 6/4. Is he back to his best? It's hard to know. He was okay I thought at Leopardstown. Trawlerman beat him here on Champions Day and he's been quite well backed, 8s into 11/2, and about 14s ante-post. Coltrane as well has been strong, 14s into 9s." He also mentioned the move for Fresh and that one has also been popular with Ascot's 'official betting partner' Betfred whose Matt Hulmes said: “One of the best-backed horses of the day is His Majesty The King’s and Her Majesty The Queen’s Gilded Water in the King George V Stakes. He is into 11/2 from 8/1 to emulate Desert Hero, who famously won this race last year in the royal silks. “As always, the big-field handicaps have drawn a wide spread of money. Those at the forefront of the betting in the Brittania Stakes include Mickley, Volterra and Starlore, while the concluding Buckingham Palace Handicap has seen moves for course regular Fresh and The X O.”

"The third day of Royal Ascot open with the Norfolk Stakes and perhaps the strongest bet of the week among the juvenile races from a timefigure perspective"



Power moves 1155: News from Paddy Power and their market movers which confirm what we heard earlier and that's the each-way thieves are circling the Ascot Gold Cup with the runners behind Kyprios being clipped. Spokesman Paul Binfield said: “This year’s Gold Cup is a fascinating market with favourite Kyprios slightly on the drift, but all of his main rivals attracting support and it might be a slight cause for concern for those backers who can’t see the ‘jolly’ being out of the frame.” Their Gold Cup movers are: Gregory 9/2 from 5s; Trawlerman 5/1 from 11/2; Vauban 13/2 from 7s; Coltrane 9/1 from 10s And on the rest of the card: 1430 Aesterius 13/2 from 8s 1505 French Duke 5/1 from 7s 1545 Kalpana 9/4 from 7/2 1705 Qirat 11/2 from 15/2 1740 King’s Gambit 5/4 from 6/4 1815 Fresh 15/2 from 10s That move for Fresh is quite interesting. We saw in the Hunt Cup yesterday several horses with Royal Ascot form running big races with Sonny Liston runner-up for the second consecutive season, Perrotto running third and Holloway Boy fifth. It hasn't really happened for Fresh in the last season or two but he has plenty of Ascot form to his name and he's now rated 92 having started last season on 103. The booking of Hayley Turner also takes the eye as she has an impressive record on the straight course and it wouldn't be a surprise to see her get a tune out of Fresh for James Fanshawe whose string have hit form a little earlier than is sometimes the case. Danny Tudhope usually rides the Clipper Logistics owned runner but he is on board Alzahir - part-owned by Clipper - for trainer David O'Meara and this is one runner at a price that did take my eye. Formerly with the Gosdens, he didn't hit the heights that his early promise - contested the Chesham on his second start - suggested he might but he's posted a couple of respectable runs for O'Meara and it wouldn't be a surprise to see Alzahir improve on those efforts here. We have, after all, seen O'Meara pull similar rabbits out of the hat. And I'd point you to the words that Matt wrote in yesterday's Value Bet column, namely 'I’d maintain there's still no finer trainer when it comes to the big mile handicaps than David O’Meara'. The Buckingham Palace is over seven obviously but the point still applies.

The new king 1135: For so long Frankie Dettori has been the man at Ascot but this week he will (I promise) be overtaken by Ryan Moore as the leading jockey at Royal Ascot. They are currently tied on 81 winners but Moore will surely be out on his own by the end of the day and the market suggests that will be the case after the first where he partners the hot favourite Whistlejacket. They are very different characters and I don't imagine that Moore will make too much of a song and dance about it. The plaudits come almost as thick and fast as the winners but they are thoroughly deserved. The market isn't expecting him to trouble the judge in the Ribblesdale where he rides Port Fairy but the Betfair Ambassador did point out that there is very little to choose between the two Ballydoyle fillies. Diamond Rain, though, is on the drift a little in the face of strong support for Kalpana. A wide margin winner of a Newmarket handicap on her reappearance, the suggestion is that the run came too soon when she was beaten in the Pretty Polly and someone clearly believes that she will benefit for the short break and the step up to a mile and a half. She's around 3/1 second favourite now and could even challenge the Godolphin horse at the top of the market. Seb Sanders was very taken with the favourite at Newbury, citing the run as the best performance by a three-year-old filly this season; her dam won the Oaks and Diamond Rain is another who should relish moving up in distance. It's been an unusually quiet meeting for Charlie Appleby so far with just three runners and the big one, Notable Speech, failed to run his race in the St James's Palace Stakes. The other two, though, emerged from the Coventry with credit having finished fifth and sixth.

More speed than stamina 1114: That's the suggestion from Jamie Lynch and Josh Apiafi about Vauban with the latter ruling out Gregory on the basis that he finished one place behind him in the Yorkshire Cup last month. Adam Connolly looks after and rides Vauban and has been speaking to Sky Sports Racing. He rode him out on the track this morning and told them: "I was very happy with him, he's travelled over well so we're very hopeful. "He normally travels very well. He'd be a cheeky chap and he kind of bites you with a smile but that would be him. You get used to him." David Casey got bitten by Vauban in Australia when they went over for the Melbourne Cup and Connolly adds with a smile, "Yeah, he got a good old bite on his love handle." "He's very straightforward," he continued. "The fresher he gets the more cheeky he gets but then that follows the better he runs. He's the ultra-professional and takes everything in his stride. He's been all around the world and is a credit to himself. "It was a good run (at York). It was a long time off the track since Melbourne so we were happy but Kyprios is the daddy that we all have to aim at. Royal Ascot is a little bit different but we'll give it a go."

- Will Kyprios regain his crown?

Cliche bingo 1055: How do you approach the Ascot Gold Cup? If you have a strong view on Kyprios then it is straightforward and, as David Ord pointed out, he hasn't been afforded the opportunity to hit the ratings heights this season. A good deal must be down to belief in his trainer's skills and judgement or perhaps your eye and on assessment of his merits. When I looked at the card last night they were betting 5/1 bar Kyprios which opens the door to some each-way thievery (anyone got that?) and there are viable opponents aplenty. Ben Linfoot sided with Coltrane in his column (with a nice TV related pun) as I'm sure you're aware by now while you've got the likes of Vauban, Trawlerman and Gregory all hovering roundabout the money back if they hit the frame sort of prices. David Stevens of Coral has just spoken to Sky Sports Racing and he did tell them that Kyprios has been eased in the market but is not weak, punters are just looking elsewhere. "It's a similar story to Auguste Rodin," he said. "They're not (backing Kyprios), punters are looking for bigger prices. Trawlerman and Vauban have been clipped. It is the biggest betting race of the week, it's worth remembering that. "King's Gambit is really popular and is a strong 6/4 favourite."

Going update 1040: Ascot’s Clerk of the Course Chris Stickels had this to say after racing yesterday: “We are going to put 5mm on everything. Last night we put 5mm on the Straight Course and 4mm on the Round Course. We are just planning to maintain conditions as they are. "It looks like it’s going to be fine and dry again tomorrow, that’s the forecast. There is a slight risk of some thunderstorms possibly later in the week, maybe on Saturday, but that’s quite a low percentage risk.” Conditions remain good to firm which is predictably too quick for the old boy Trueshan, one of seven non-runners on the card. I'm sorry to see that Ropey Guest is among their number after his run in the Hunt Cup where he ran a perfectly respectable race in midfield; he doesn't win very often but I'm oddly drawn to enigmatic horses like that - it might explain the state of my accounts. GoingStick readings at 8am: Stands’ side: 8.3 Centre: 8.1 Far side: 8.2 Round: 7.4 Stalls: Straight Course: centre Round Course: inside Rail movements: The rail on the Round Course that was positioned four yards out on Tuesday and Wednesday will be removed before racing on Thursday, providing fresh ground from nine furlongs out to the home straight. Weather: Dry for the past 72 hours. 5.6mm rain recorded over the past 7 days. The forecast is for fine and dry weather today, and possibly fine and dry all week. There is the threat of some showers on Saturday.

My favourite game 1030: Hello again and good morning, I didn't try very hard but it looked a stretch to work any of the lyrics from The Cardigan's hit into this post but this could be a day to side with the favourites couldn't it? I have already been abused for that suggestion and it certainly won't sit comfortably with many whose views grace these pages but bear with me. The confidence behind Whistlejacket is overwhelming. I don't have the stats at my fingertips and aren't about to look them up but I don't reckon they get too many wrong with juveniles that are this sort of price at Royal Ascot and I wouldn't be at all worried about how their other youngsters have performed. Gilded Water was my nap of the day for the best bets feature and he's been put up everywhere. He was just about double digits yesterday morning but is now vying for favouritism in the King George V. Diamond Rain is popular in the Ribblesdale and I was impressed with her at Newbury and then there's Kyprios; I'm not sold on him but his claims are there for all to see. Throw in King's Gambit in the Hampton Court - many people's idea of the banker of the meeting - and those multiples and liabilities could start to stack up. The two handicaps on the straight course may be a different kettle of fish but the top of the market has a strong record in the Britannia. They have fared less well in the Buckingham Palace but the Group One entered English Oak has been backed as though he's a good thing. The bigger the field, the shorter the price, the bigger the certainty?