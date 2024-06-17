Richard Fahey on his Royal Ascot 2024 team including Native American in the Jersey

Richard Fahey discusses his runners at Royal Ascot 2024 including Native American in the Jersey Stakes.
I was disappointed with Shadow Army in the Windsor Castle on Wednesday. He was doing everything right at home going into it and I was expecting a big run but it just didn't happen for him on the day.
He came out of the race fine, which is the main thing, and you can obviously have days like this at Ascot. It was the case with The Platinum Queen in the Queen Mary two years ago, she ran no race but we built her back up and she went on to be the horse we thought she was.
The plan is to do the same with Shadow Army.
He has to step up on what he’s shown so far to win a Jersey but the last race at Epsom, when touched off by Evade, will have done him the world of good. It’s the first time in his life he’s been involved in a battle like that, he’d either won easily or things hadn’t gone right before.
I like the way he hung in there and kept trying and galloping. I’m happy that seven furlongs is his trip, especially the stiff seven here, that will really suit him.
All his best form has been on slower ground but he loves these big handicaps, he relishes them, He goes there very fit and very well. I might be the only person at Ascot on Saturday who hopes one of the thunderstorms arrives to get some juice into the ground. He handles a quick surface but his best form is definitely when it’s a little easier.
He’s quite a laidback horse who will need the experience, a run will do him the world of good. He does so show something though and will races but whether he’ll be tuned in to do so on debut we’ll have to see. He’s been a little backward and the first day won’t be lost on him.
He’s a half-brother to Malc and there are plenty of similarities between them. He goes well at home, I really like him and would like to see him run very well.
I thought she did well to win at Wetherby last time. She’s up four pounds but this is low grade stuff and I’d expect her to run another good race.
He’s been disappointing as he was a horse we did really like early on. It just hasn’t happened yet but the handicapper has given him a chance with an opening mark of 73. It’s a big day for him.
