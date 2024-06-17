World Pool Tips: Royal Ascot preview and selections

Graham Cunningham puts forward his suggested World Pool plays for Royal Ascot.

French star has the X Facteur as World Pool returns to Ascot Some things are easy to predict as the World Pool rolls back into Royal Ascot this week. A world-class menu features eight G1s among 35 races worth £10m and the seven separate pools – win, place, quinella, quinella place, forecast, tierce and treble – looks poised to generate upwards of £150m in global turnover. But choosing the right options from that menu is key to cracking the WP puzzle. Tuesday’s programme blends high quality Group races with ferociously competitive handicaps and I’ll be looking to get on the board early given how tough the back end of the card looks.

Queen Anne Stakes (2.30) Fourteen face the starter but, with Inspiral out and Big Rock having something to prove after a dull reappearance, how many are ready to run to the 120-level required to go close here? Maybe it’s dangerous to assume Audience was flattered by a soft lead in the Lockinge but I firmly believe Newbury runner-up CHARYN will reverse that form over a track that will suit his strong-galloping style perfectly. Roger Varian’s colt is primed to better his peak mark of 116 and a bold bid looks assured but FACTEUR CHEVAL progressed to 120 in beating a high-class Dubai Turf field. He looks one of the bets of the day as he bids to do what his sire Ribchester did in 2026.

Coventry Stakes (3.05) More than half of this big field have had just one run in minor company and educated guesswork is essential in trying to identify those who will blossom in the heat of a vastly more intense test. That said, COWARDOFTHECOUNTY’s Curragh debut win was notable. Everyone considered him likely to play a supporting role behind Whistlejacket that day but Joseph O’Brien’s colt handled the demanding ground much better, forging clear late from a rival who bolted up in a Listed race next time. Joseph isn’t one for going overboard but his post-race quotes suggest he feels this strapping colt (already “well over 500kg”) has Group race potential. Dangers abound but he tops the short list with York 1-2 Andesite and Ya Mo Be There and useful Chantilly winner Francisco’s Piece as possible Quinella backup.

King Charles III Stakes (3.45) The heat map is fiery, with Big Evs and Crimson Advocate prominent among the young guns and Regional and Aussie raider Asfoora set to come out swinging for the older brigade. That will suit confirmed hold-up horse Twilight Calls, who carried my money when second and fourth in this, while Believing bids to emulate Blue Point (who bombed in HK’s Chairman’s Sprint Prize before winning this seven weeks later) and does so after a striking Listed success at Haydock. The Candy gelding and Boughey filly can both go well and Asfoora also has place potential but proven G1 performer REGIONAL has topped my short list ever since his fine second under a penalty in a G2 at the Curragh. Fast ground suits Ed Bethell’s gelding and, for all that Big Evs has much to recommend him, I ‘m happy to side with the older horse rather than the young gun here. St James’s Palace Stakes (4.25) Three Guineas heroes plus a pair of Ballydoyle G1 winners but the market looks to have things right for one of the races of the week. The way NOTABLE SPEECH settled matters at HQ was striking and I’m probably overthinking things in wondering whether traffic could be an issue if the gallop isn’t so strong this time. I don’t think Metropolitan’s French Guineas form makes him a major player – and Henry Longfellow can reverse that form with smoother sailing – while Rosallion’s best chance of taking revenge on the jolly probably lies in a tactical affair where Sean Levey secures first run.

