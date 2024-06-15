Taking The Reins: The Stewards Room

In our first ‘round-table’ spin-off episode of the Taking The Reins podcast, host Adam McNamara is joined by Group One-winning jockeys Tom Marquand and Rossa Ryan, with our man Dom Newton getting involved too.
There’s lots of brilliant insight and opinion from across the group, including their thoughts on the dread of being involved in a Stewards’ Enquiry, the need for respect amongst jockeys, regulations and whip bans, the future of racing, how the sport can better promote itself, plus so much more.
If you’re new to the Taking The Reins podcast, don’t forget to give Series One a watch - and subscribe to Sporting Life Racing’s YouTube channel to be notified when the latest episodes are live.
