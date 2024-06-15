Sporting Life
Taking The Reins - Stewards Room

Taking The Reins: The Stewards Room

By Sporting Life
09:31 · SUN June 16, 2024

In our first ‘round-table’ spin-off episode of the Taking The Reins podcast, host Adam McNamara is joined by Group One-winning jockeys Tom Marquand and Rossa Ryan, with our man Dom Newton getting involved too.

There’s lots of brilliant insight and opinion from across the group, including their thoughts on the dread of being involved in a Stewards’ Enquiry, the need for respect amongst jockeys, regulations and whip bans, the future of racing, how the sport can better promote itself, plus so much more.

If you’re new to the Taking The Reins podcast, don’t forget to give Series One a watch - and subscribe to Sporting Life Racing’s YouTube channel to be notified when the latest episodes are live.

Taking The Reins | The Stewards Room #1

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

