Horse Racing Tips: Nap of the Day

Ben Linfoot is back and has the best Wednesday bets including a fancy on the evening card at Kempton.

SPINAROUND – 8.30 Kempton

SPINAROUND looks an interesting proposition in the Try Unibet’s New Acca Boosts Handicap at Kempton. The four-year-old was rated 95 last summer for the Gosdens but is down to 82 now for Kevin Philippart De Foy who is seven from 27 at 26% with his Kempton handicappers this year. A prominent racer over a mile, he’s well worth trying in first-time blinkers at seven furlongs – De Foy is 3 from 7 with the b1 and this horse was beaten a head off 83 the first time he wore cheekpieces.

MIAHARRIS – 3.40 Salisbury (NAP)

She’s looked exciting in winning her two races to date and MIAHARRIS is ready for this step up into Group company. Owen Burrows’ charge did well to win the Rose Bowl at Newbury last time, making rapid late progress to lead in the dying strides having met with trouble in running. She looked to be crying out for this step up to six furlongs and Oisin Murphy retains the ride. LUNAR SHADOW – 3.18 Southwell

A reliable dual-purpose performer LUNAR SHADOW is fancied to repeat her course-and-distance success of last season. She was in winning form when last seen on the level at Bath in August and is unexposed over hurdles, unseating rider when going well three out at Stratford on her latest start last month. She looks on a feasible mark. COMMANDER CROUCH – 4.05 Haydock

He ran well at a huge price when fifth in a valuable sales race at Newmarket last time and COMMANDER CROUCH is fancied to go well under top weight. He has experience of nurseries and finished third in a Class 4 at Newbury two starts ago from a three pounds lower perch. The return to seven furlongs should suit and track and ground look ideal. SPACE NINJA – 5.05 Carlisle

A 160,000 guineas son of Kodiac, SPACE NINJA showed his first signs of ability when fourth on handicap debut at Beverley last time and might be ready to build on it. James Horton’s charge was strong at the finish behind Macarone having looked green off the bridle and has been dropped two pounds. The stiff five furlongs should be in his favour.

Irish Champion Stakes preview and tips

AJWADI 5.45 Wolverhampton

He failed to fire having been up in the van in a red-hot nursery at York last time but AJWADI is worth another chance back to six furlongs. It looked his trip when he got his head in front at the third attempt at Pontefract two starts ago and 77 looks a fair mark based on that performance.

September winners Leaves Of Grass 2/1

Aimeric 7/4

Art Fantastique 13/8

August winners Big Cheese 7/2

Task Force 11/8 (Nap)

Dark Thirty 4/1

Lunanera 9/4

Topo Chico 8/15

A Different Kind 5/6

Doubletalk 5/2

King Lear 11/10

Mildyjama 5/2 (Nap)

Cloud Cover 11/4

Unequal Love 4/6

Finest Leader 6/4

Chinese Knot 7/4

Afloat 11/10

Shoot To Kill 40/1

Alba Longa evens (Nap)

Big Jimbo 9/4

Only Spoofing 2/1

Royal Dream 4/1

Rhoscolyn 2/1 (Nap)

Selenachorus 4/6

Show Me Show Me 13/2

Forget The Way 9/4