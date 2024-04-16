Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Audio & Video
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results icon
Football Fixtures And Results icon
Racecards Icon
racing icon|
Racing
Racecards
Fast Results
Tips
Features
Full Results
Race Replays
NRs
News
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
Build-A-Bet with Sky Bet
Build-A-Bet with Sky Bet

Multiple racing tips: Build-A-Bet selections

By Sporting Life
16:47 · TUE April 16, 2024

Check out our latest exclusive Build-A-Bet featuring ITV4 action from Newmarket's Craven Meeting.

WEDNESDAY, April 17

Exclusive Sporting Life Build-A-Bet

Newmarket Racecourse, live on ITV4

Click here to back the latest multiple at 5.66/1 with Sky Bet

  • Orazio to be placed in 1.50
  • Native American to be placed in 2.25
  • Dance Sequence to win the 3.35

Richard Fahey on Native American: "This is a horse we like an awful lot. The Feilden Stakes is always a good race and this renewal is no different. Physically, my colt has done extremely well over the winter and we’re really pleased with his work. On pedigree you wouldn’t necessarily think he’d want to go this far but he doesn’t look like a sprinter or gallop like one at home. He’s not 100% fit but is ready to return and this is a big day for him. We’ll find out where we’re going for the rest of the season after this."

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Sporting Life
My Stable
Follow and track your favourite Horses, Jockeys and Trainers. Never miss a race with automated alerts.
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Click HERE for more information

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING

Sporting Life - Get Ahead Logo
Sporting Life
MY SPORTING LIFE
Download the app
Apple App Store Image
Google Play Image
Football data provided by
Opta Logo
Horse Racing Powered By
Timeform Logo
Featured EventsGold Chevron
CheltenhamGrand NationalRoyal Ascot
About usGold Chevron
About UsCareersMy Sporting LifeSporting Life appModern Slavery Statement
SupportGold Chevron
Contact UsFeedbackAccessibilitySafer Gambling
Betting & Free BetsGold Chevron
RacecardsFast ResultsScores & FixturesVidiprinterMy StableFree Bets
TipsGold Chevron
Racing TipsFootball TipsGolf TipsDarts TipsSnooker TipsTipping Records
Download the app
Apple App Store Image
Google Play Image
Check out our Podcasts
This Week's Acca Podcast
Taking The Reins Podcast
Sporting Life logo
Horse Racing Racing logo
Sporting Life Football logo
Privacy PolicyPrivacy StatementPrivacy Preference CentreCookie Policy
© 2024 Hestview Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
We are committed to Safer Gambling and have a number of self-help tools to help you manage your gambling. We also work with a number of independent charitable organisations who can offer help and answers any questions you may have.
Gamble Aware LogoGamble Helpline LogoGamstop LogoGordon Moody LogoSafer Gambling Standard LogoGamban Logo18+ LogoTake Time To Think Logo