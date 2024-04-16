Multiple racing tips: Build-A-Bet selections

WEDNESDAY, April 17

Exclusive Sporting Life Build-A-Bet

Newmarket Racecourse, live on ITV4

Orazio to be placed in 1.50

Native American to be placed in 2.25

Dance Sequence to win the 3.35

Richard Fahey on Native American: "This is a horse we like an awful lot. The Feilden Stakes is always a good race and this renewal is no different. Physically, my colt has done extremely well over the winter and we’re really pleased with his work. On pedigree you wouldn’t necessarily think he’d want to go this far but he doesn’t look like a sprinter or gallop like one at home. He’s not 100% fit but is ready to return and this is a big day for him. We’ll find out where we’re going for the rest of the season after this."

