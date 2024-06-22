Royal Ascot 2024 day five review & replays | Bedtime Story made favourite for 1000 Guineas

A round-up of the action on the fifth and final day of Royal Ascot 2024.
Bedtime Story ran away with the opening Chesham Stakes on day five of Royal Ascot, scorching to a nine and a half-length victory and prompting Sky Bet and Betfair to make her their 3/1 favourite for next year's 1000 Guineas at Newmarket.
Trained by Aidan O'Brien and ridden by Ryan Moore, the well-backed 11/8 favourite travelled all over her rivals before cruising into the lead towards the far side with two furlongs to travel.
The George Boughey-trained Pentle Bay (5/1) gave chase but the colt's efforts were in vain and the daughter of Frankel motored clear without coming under maximum pressure. Sylvester Kirk's Brian ran on to be third at 28/1.
O’Brien said: “We never let her go before, it’s the first time we’ve asked her to stretch and she just took off. We’ve treated her gently, she has unbelievable pedigree and she’s obviously very special.
“It’s unusual for a filly to do that, she’d won nicely first time but we thought she was a Group One filly. You all saw what I saw, we won’t be looking for one that’s better, that is for sure.”
Moore said: “The only I time worked was pulling up really. She travelled very easy, they’ve gone too slow for her really.
“I had room at the three so we started going forward and the race was over very quickly. Obviously, she’s a level above all of them.”
When asked about comparisons with the stable’s Albany Stakes winner Fairy Godmother, he added: “It’s a hard one. They haven’t really been asked to do too much at home. We don’t know a whole (lot) about them, we don’t know what they’ve beaten yet, but they are two very exciting fillies.
“A performance like that, you don’t see normally."
