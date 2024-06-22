Royal Ascot 2024 day five review & replays | Bedtime Story made favourite for 1000 Guineas

A round-up of the action on the fifth and final day of Royal Ascot 2024.

Story starts to look the part in Chesham Bedtime Story ran away with the opening Chesham Stakes on day five of Royal Ascot, scorching to a nine and a half-length victory and prompting Sky Bet and Betfair to make her their 3/1 favourite for next year's 1000 Guineas at Newmarket. Trained by Aidan O'Brien and ridden by Ryan Moore, the well-backed 11/8 favourite travelled all over her rivals before cruising into the lead towards the far side with two furlongs to travel. The George Boughey-trained Pentle Bay (5/1) gave chase but the colt's efforts were in vain and the daughter of Frankel motored clear without coming under maximum pressure. Sylvester Kirk's Brian ran on to be third at 28/1.

Watch Race Replay Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee Join for Free HERE Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!