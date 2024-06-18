A review of day one of Royal Ascot 2024 as Rosallion won the St James's Palace Stakes.

Rosallion lands St James's Palace Rosallion came out on top in the eagerly-anticipated clash of three 2000 Guineas winners in the St James’s Palace Stakes, as he lived up to all of Richard Hannon’s billing as the best horse he has ever trained. Hannon has not been shy in making it known how highly he regards his colt, although he could have been forgiven if his confidence had been slightly dented when he was beaten by Notable Speech at Newmarket. In accounting for stablemate Haatem in the Irish Guineas he as expected got back on track, and duly lined up against a very deep field in the day one highlight at Royal Ascot. Aidan O’Brien’s Breeders’ Cup winner Unquestionable set the pace, with fellow Ballydoyle runner Henry Longfellow just in behind, while William Buick dropped Notable Speech out in the rear. Rosallion (5-2) was briefly trapped in behind horses as Darlinghurst was on his outside, but Sean Levey waited for the right time to press the button and once in the clear he showed an electrifying turn of foot to chase Ryan Moore and Henry Longfellow down. Henry Longfellow stuck on well for second and was only beaten a neck, with three lengths back to French Guineas winner Metropolitan. But the big disappointment of the race was the 6-4 favourite Notable Speech, who never really threatened to get in a serious blow.

De Sousa celebrates on Charyn

Charyn crowned in Queen Anne Charyn (10/3 favourite) landed his first Group 1 win in the opening Queen Anne Stakes at Royal Ascot for trainer Roger Varian and jockey Silvestre De Sousa. The four-year-old grey has improved this season, winning a Listed race at Doncaster and the Group 2 bet365 Mile at Sandown, while he was second to Audience in the Lockinge at Newbury last time out. That rival hit the lead towards the stands' side again at Royal Ascot, but this time De Sousa had the move covered and he was looking around for dangers inside the quarter mile. Docklands emerged from the chasing pack to lay down a challenge, but Charyn had enough in the tank to repel the runner-up and had two-and-a-quarter lengths in hand at the line. Docklands finished second with Maljoom third.

Varian said: “It doesn’t get any better, a Group One at Royal Ascot. I’m so delighted. I’m really so delighted for his owner (Nurlan Bizakov), who has invested so much in the game, he’s supported me for a number of years. “I’m delighted for my team, everyone works so hard at home. It’s a great day and we’ll enjoy it. “You have to say he’s improved as he’s got older. He ran some fine races in defeat last year, he was in the biggest races, on the top table and he didn’t disgrace himself. “He seems to have found another level of form this year. His run in the Lockinge last time was an outstanding run, and he’s confirmed that today, so I’m thrilled. “Silvestre is convinced he will stay a mile and a quarter, and I kind of agree with him, but he’s not doing much wrong over a mile at the moment, so I wouldn’t be in a rush to change things.” He went on: “He’s obviously improved with age, but he was a good two-year-old – he was a Group Two-winning two-year-old, he has done it through the ages. You only have to look at him in the paddock physically to see how mature he is, he’s a bull of a horse, and that is fantastic. “He has been good all year, at Doncaster and then Sandown, and he ran a great race in the Lockinge where he came right away from all the horses he raced with. I need to watch it again, but he looked pretty good today, and it’s exciting. “At Doncaster and Sandown he maybe had to run to the level he showed last year to win them, but I think even with defeat in the Lockinge, his run told us he was a Group One horse and today confirmed it. “It’s a good start to the week and he deserved that, he’s been great all year. He’s a fine horse, very consistent and seems to be thriving.

On future plans, he added: “He’s well entered up and we need to decide what we do with him. “He started early and his first race was at Doncaster in March, so I don’t think we can go bang, bang, bang all summer. We would love to be back here for Champions Day later in the season, with a couple of races along the way during the summer.” Of his relationship with De Sousa, Varian said: “We have an arrangement with James (Doyle), but every owner is independent and James will ride a lot of horses this year who won’t be in our stable. “Nurlan was keen to keep Silvestre on Charyn after his winning start at Doncaster and it was Nurlan’s decision to keep him on right the way through. “We are very fond of Silvestre as a person and he is riding at the top of his game. He delivered a Guineas (on Elmalka) for us when James was out of the country so he has taken his chances, but we are in a spoilt position this year of being able to use James and Silvestre and not to mention a hard-working team of supporting jockeys back home.” For De Sousa it was confirmation of a return to the very top in Britain, after his spell in Hong Kong ended prematurely following a 10-month suspension imposed for breaching betting rules. He said: “He’s a lovely horse, he appreciates a bit more give, but he’s a horse who has been running great races and deserves to get one of these big ones. “It’s great and I can’t believe how things are going. A Classic win in Italy and in England and now a Group One again and at Ascot, it is amazing. “I’m just thrilled how things are going for me.”

Asfoora wins under Oisin Murphy

More Australian success in King Charles III Stakes Australian sprinting star Asfoora justified the long journey across the globe to power to King Charles III Stakes glory. Henry Dwyer’s charge had finished fourth on her British debut in the Temple Stakes at Haydock last month, but she clearly enjoyed the faster ground at Royal Ascot to become Australia’s sixth winner of this race by a length. Market leader Big Evs (Tom Marquand) quickly took control of the five-furlong contest, but there was no stopping Asfoora once she made her move towards the closing stages. At the furlong marker the daughter of Australian star Flying Artie sat alongside the early leader before clicking into top gear for Oisin Murphy to bolt ahead and score at 5-1, with Ed Bethell’s Regional (Callum Rodriguez) claiming second ahead of the Mick Appleby-trained 11-4 favourite Big Evs. Asfoora joins Choisir (2003), Takeover Target (2006), Miss Andretti (2007), Scenic Blast (2009) and Nature Strip (2022) on the Australian roll of honour in what was formerly the King’s Stand Stakes.

