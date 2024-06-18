Ben Linfoot free horse racing tips for Royal Ascot 2024 day two

Our form expert Ben Linfoot tipped Rosallion on day one and he has five selections for day two of Royal Ascot 2024 including in the Prince Of Wales's Stakes.

The Verdict: Wednesday, June 19 1pt win Grosvenor Square in 3.05 Royal Ascot at 10/1 (General) 1pt win Orchid Bloom in the 3.45 Royal Ascot at 18/1 (General) 1pt win Alflaila in the 4.25 Royal Ascot at 9/1 (General) 1pt win Daysofourlives in the 5.05 Royal Ascot at 20/1 (bet365, BetVictor, Ladbrokes) 1pt win Azahara Palace in 5.40 Royal Ascot at 16/1 (bet365) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

Royal Ascot Wednesday tips!

Alflaila can be crowned Prince of Ascot

The Group 1 Prince Of Wales’s Stakes on day two of Royal Ascot has diluted in quality ever so slightly with two sons of Ulysses, Passenger and White Birch, ruled out, but it remains a fascinating renewal of the 10-furlong showpiece with Auguste Rodin topping the bill. Aidan O’Brien’s four-year-old is a bit of a Jekyll and Hyde character, but with the ground on the quick side conditions are in his favour so he’s in no excuses territory as he bids to win his first Group 1 as an older horse. On the best of his three-year-old form he’s the one to beat, but he looks short enough given he can be hit and miss and he didn’t have a good experience on his last visit to Ascot, even if there was a bit of cut in the ground that day. I’m happy to take him on and while Inspiral is the obvious one who can take advantage she can be a moody mare as well, as she showed when missing the break on Champions Day at this track in 2022 when a well beaten 11/10 favourite in the QEII. Either could win this race if they are on their A-game, but neither are reliable on that score and consequently I do think it’s worth having a go against the big two with Owen Burrows’ ALFLAILA who is a bit of a forgotten horse at 9/1. That’s because he hasn’t been seen for 284 days, but he’s a horse that goes very well fresh having won off 209 and 294 days off before, including in the Group 2 Sky Bet York Stakes last July where he showcased a rapid turn of foot to go from last to first on the Knavesmire. It’s a performance that marked him out as a Group 1 contender and while things didn’t work out for him in the Irish Champion Stakes, he was beaten just over three lengths by Auguste Rodin despite giving himself plenty to do after a slow start. Burrows must be keen to have a go at Auguste Rodin again, as he could’ve run Alflaila in the Wolferton, and he has made encouraging noises regarding his progress at home in the build-up saying ‘he has filled out and strengthened up again’. He’s a trainer that has an excellent record bringing his horses back after a break, his record with horses who have had 220+ days off reading 21/95 at 22.11%, and with the faster ground very much in his favour Alflaila could well cause a bit of an upset in the day two feature. The Verdict: Back ALFLAILA in the 4.25 Royal Ascot

Grosvenor Square can thrive in Queen’s Vase

Aidan O’Brien looks to have a strong grip on the Queen’s Vase as he bids to win it for an eighth time with Illinois and stablemate Highbury dominating the top of the betting. However, it’s the Ballydoyle third string, GROSVENOR SQUARE, that looks the bet and he’s worth an interest at 10/1 and bigger. The son of Galileo looked a stayer in the making when he won the nine-furlong Eyrefield Stakes by over four lengths on heavy ground at two, making all for a decisive success after which Seamie Heffernan declared he had a ‘huge future’. Such a reputation was one reason he went off 7/4 favourite for the Chester Vase, but it wasn’t a surprise to see him get turned over there after a spring in which O’Brien’s three-year-olds looked badly in need of their first runs of the campaign. That was certainly the case with this horse who was considerately handled by Ryan Moore on his way to third at Chester and he is expected to come on significantly for that run. Dashing Willoughby was third in the Chester Vase before he won the Queen’s Vase and Grosvenor Square’s half-brother, Santiago, won the Queen’s Vase on his first go at the 1m6f distance. Indeed, everything points to Grosvenor Square improving now he tackles a trip at three while he’s arguably the form pick anyway on his Group 3 win at two. The Verdict: Back GROSVENOR SQUARE in the 3.05 Royal Ascot

Aidan O'Brien: Trains Grosvenor Square

Orchid to Bloom for Haggas

In the Group 2 Duke Of Cambridge Stakes for fillies and mares, now on the round course, I’m going to take a chance on ORCHID BLOOM on the quickest ground she’ll have ever faced at a big price. William Haggas has gone on record saying how much she likes soft ground and she was ruled out of the Sandringham last year on Good to Firm because of the fast conditions, so I am well prepared to see her taken out of the race in which case stakes are returned and we’ll move on. However, progeny of Farhh have a very good record on Good to Firm and I just wonder if Haggas will let her take her chance given this looks the perfect race for her after she caught the eye in the Group 2 Lanwades Stud Stakes at the Curragh last time out. Beaten a head by Rogue Millennium, winner of last year’s Duke Of Cambridge and well fancied again this time, she was undone by the slow pace but shaped like she had loads more to give as she ran on strongly for fourth. A stronger gallop around Ascot will likely see her in a much better light and after just eight career runs she remains unexposed – just like Move Swiftly who won this race for the same owner, sire and trainer in 2019 on her eighth career start. Haggas has opted for a first-time tongue-tie, so it’s encouraging he’s a respectable 21% with the t1, and in a race where the one standout mare, Laurel, is coming off a long break, it could be worth taking a chance on a lightly-raced filly like Orchid Bloom who could improve to the required standard. The Verdict: Back ORCHIRD BLOOM in the 3.45 Royal Ascot

Taking two in the handicaps