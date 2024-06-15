Royal Ascot preview: Our team with their leading fancies

We asked our leading pundits for their best chance of a winner - or best bet - for Royal Ascot next week.

Oli Bell - Believing (King Charles III Stakes) I can't wait for Ascot and I'm very sweet on the chances of Believing on day one. George Boughey's charge was very impressive dropped back to the minimum trip in the Achilles' Stakes at Haydock last time. This represents a step up in class but it's not the warmest renewal of the Group One and she arrives there right at the top of her game for her excellent team. Fran Berry - Highbury (Queen's Vase) He was beaten by likely market rival Birdman on debut at Cork, the winner that day going on to win in Listed company at Navan. Highbury then looked a different proposition when winning at Leopardstown next time. In a strongly-run maiden he stretched clear to win in taking style from a subsequent winner by seven lengths. Going up to a mile and a six would look a very good fit for this son of Galileo and while I respect Birdman, Highbury may well improve more for the longer distance. I thought he was a potential interesting contender for the Irish Derby too.

Ed Chamberlin - King's Gambit (Hampton Court) I very nearly went for Highbury in the Queen's Vase but in the end settled on this rapidly improving three-year-old. The London Gold Cup is always one of the most competitive handicaps of the season and he routed his field in this years renewal. He looked very inch a pattern performer there and can confirm that by winning Thursday's Group Three. Rory Delargy - Charyn (Queen Anne Stakes) The Lockinge is the key trial for this year’s curtain raiser, with Audience beating Charyn with Inspiral and Big Rock both disappointing to varying degrees. Audience is top class on his day, but can sulk if not left alone, and his chance of getting loose here as he did at Newbury are close to nil. Inspiral was reported to be short of fitness after the Lockinge (what about before, Johnny?) and will improve, but it’s easy to argue that she is best around a bend, and Gosden has been pestered by Frankie Dettori to campaign her over 1¼m. The former stable jockey still has sway at Clarehaven, and she could yet switch to the Prince of Wales’s Stakes. Big Rock is clearly at his best with ease underfoot, and while rain is due later in the week, I feel that the meeting could start on good or quicker, with warmer temperatures helping to offset Saturday’s showers. The other issue with Big Rock is trainer Maurizio Guarnieri, who has taken over the Yeguada Centurion horses from Christopher Head. To put it bluntly, Guarnieri is a second-rate trainer in comparison to Head, and it remains to be seen whether he can deliver the goods. With those negatives about others, Charyn looks the one to be with, and he was the only one to make a race of it with Audience at Newbury, merely conceding first run, but battling well and clear of the others. Charyn has progressed well since last season and looks up to taking what could be a weaker race that it appears at first glance.

