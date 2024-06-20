Royal Ascot 2024 day three review & replays

A review of day three of Royal Ascot 2024 where Shareholder was another two-year-old winner in the Wathnan Racing silks.

Share the wealth in Norfolk The Wathnan Racing silks were carried to victory by James Doyle in another two-year-old race at Royal Ascot 2024 as Shareholder won the opening Group 2 Norfolk Stakes on day three. Just 24 hours on from guiding Leovanni to success in the Queen Mary for trainer Karl Burke, Doyle booted similarly easy-to-back stablemate Shareholder (12/1) to a one-length verdict over Tropical Storm (11/1), with 14/1 chance Arizona Blaze back in third. The Aidan O'Brien-trained 10/11 market leader Whistlejacket had to settle for a close fourth having been outpaced at a crucial stage. Shareholder broke a step slowly from stall four and pulled quite hard for his head in the very early stages but soon settled into a rhythm as Binadham showed good speed in the five-strong, far-side group which also contained the winner. The Man led the larger middle cluster, with Arizona Blaze and David Egan ploughing a lonely furrow on the near side. Shareholder moved smoothly into contention approaching the final furlong and a half and took up the running before the furlong pole, from which point he was kept up to his work and stayed on strongly down the middle of the course as runner-up Tropical Storm ended up alone more towards the far side and Arizona Blaze took third after sticking to his guns by the stands' rail.

Doyle said: “He’s still learning. I tried to keep a lid on him for as long as possible, until we got down to the inside pole, I just wanted to give him time to get organised. “His debut was a bit messy at Beverley, it’s a hard place to teach a horse, but he learned plenty. He’s got a big engine. A big thank you to Karl Burke, he’s produced these horses lovely, which isn’t an easy thing to do. “He was very confident, Karl, so when he is confident, you respect his opinion.” Of the owners, Doyle added: “It’s great for British racing to have a superpower like this really getting behind British racing. It’s been a tough sell, our sport, hasn’t it, so we have to really take note when people want to invest and they deserve all the success.” Burke added: "He's a very good horse. He came with a big reputation, we've only had him six weeks or so. "He's taken a big step forward mentally from Beverley, he did everything wrong there and still won, beating a decent animal of Richard Fahey's, so I was pretty confident we has a good horse, we just needed to find out how good. When asked about the future, he added: "I'd say he's speed. I think he will definitely stay six and I'm sure he'll be a Commonwealth Cup horse. I would think we'll step him up next time but I'll speak to the guys. "I don't think he'll be a Guineas horse, he hasn't shown us that, although he relaxed very well today, so I suppose he has a chance."

Connections of beaten horses pleased Andrew Balding, trainer of runner-up Tropical Storm, said: “I’m delighted. He can mix it at a high level. He’s done very little wrong, but is still a maiden – which is a bit frustrating, but his time will come, I’m sure.” Adrian Murray, who saddled the third Arizona Blaze, added: “He ran an absolute blinder. You’re on the world stage here, it’s tough. David was saying that he would probably even be better if we stepped him up a furlong. He said six on good ground, maybe five on soft.” Murray added that Arizona Blaze is a “very versatile horse”, noting the surfaces he has previously won on. He said: “We’ve entered him in all the top two-year-old races, so we will pick and choose where we go, and will see how he comes out of the race today.” When asked how Arizona Blaze compares as a model to last year’s winner of the race, he said: “He’s a gorgeous horse, a beautiful horse. He would be very much on a par [with last year’s winner]. This fellow is probably more mature – he’s built like a three-year-old. He has a lot of strength about him."

