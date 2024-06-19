Ben Linfoot free horse racing tips for Royal Ascot 2024 day three

Our form expert has four selections for day three of Royal Ascot including in the feature Gold Cup.

The Verdict: Thursday, June 20 1pt win Gilded Water in 3.05 Royal Ascot at 8/1 (bet365) 1pt e.w. Coltrane in 4.25 Royal Ascot at 14/1 (General 1/5 1,2,3) 1pt win Caviar Heights on 5.40 Royal Ascot at 20/1 (General) 1pt e.w. Fresh in 6.15 Royal Ascot at 16/1 (Paddy Power 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

Royal Ascot Thursday tips!

Coltrane can sink Kyprios in Gold Cup

Kyprios is a short-priced favourite to regain his title in the Gold Cup but there is a question mark over whether he's as good as he used to be and it could be worth backing against him on day three at Royal Ascot. Aidan O’Brien’s horse was a good winner of this race in 2022 amidst a stellar season where he won six in a row, including four races at the highest level, but he hasn’t been at his best since returning from injury and two easy assignments at long odds-on this season haven’t provided any evidence to the contrary on that score. This is much tougher than his two penalty kicks earlier in the campaign and we don’t know how he’ll respond when he has to knuckle down, so I’d rather back the tough Ascot specialist COLTRANE against him at 14/1. Andrew Balding’s horse is a strong stayer who loves Ascot, his record at the track 121251, including an Ascot Stakes win over the course and distance and his Gold Cup second to Courage Mon Ami 12 months ago. He came out of that to beat the same rival and Giavellotto at York in the Lonsdale Cup, no mean feat considering how good the latter is on the Knavesmire, and after his form dropped off for a few runs after that he bounced back with a second Sagaro Stakes victory here at Ascot in May. That form was franked by the placed horses, Sweet William and Caius Chorister, who subsequently finished first and second in the Henry II Stakes at Sandown, and while there isn’t a lot between the trio, it’s Coltrane who appeals most over 2m4f at Ascot. The cheekpieces that livened him up last time are retained and the Good to Firm ground is no bother to him, so he’s got loads going for him and looks better value than a few of those ahead of him in the betting that are unproven over the trip. The Verdict: Back COLTRANE in the 4.25 Royal Ascot

Caviar to hit the Heights in Hampton

There are so many potential plots in the Britannia I didn’t know where to look although it was hard not to be swayed by Karl Burke’s enthusiasm for the 90-rated Native Warrior who he thinks is Group class. He’s been well found in the market and I’ll give the race a miss but I do think Burke’s CAVIAR HEIGHTS has been underestimated in the following Hampton Court Stakes at 20/1. King’s Gambit and First Look are the two to beat, but the former has a much tougher task here than when he won the London Gold Cup off a mark of 93 and the latter has to prove himself on very different conditions than when he was second in the Prix du Jockey Club. I’m happy to take the pair on and Caviar Heights looks underestimated to me given he put the subsequent Derby fifth Sayedaty Sadaty in his place when beating him by four lengths after a terrific performance in the Newmarket Stakes. It’s no wonder his trainer was keen to go for the Dante after that, but he admitted himself he ran him back too quickly and his laboured sixth at York is best ignored. Freshened up for this since then, it would be no surprise if he resumes his upward curve and if that is the case he’s a big player as he bids to become the third Newmarket Stakes winner to win this race in the last nine years after Hawkbill and Mohaafeth. The Verdict: Back CAVIAR HEIGHTS in the 5.40 Royal Ascot

Golden Gilded can be crowned for The King

GILDED WATER has been guided into handicaps superbly by the excellent William Haggas and he can land the King George V Stakes for HM The King & HM The Queen. Haggas won this race for The King last year with Desert Hero who gradually stepped up in trip and Gilded Water has a similar profile for all that he was unraced at two. Instead he has qualified for handicaps with three runs in seven weeks in April and May, with the two runs over a mile readying him nicely for a Chepstow assignment where he bolted up by over seven lengths on his first go at 10 furlongs. He beat a nice sort from the Sir Michael Stoute yard in James Webb that day and he did it easily, while this half-brother to Circle Of Fire could have even more to offer over 1m4f. The Verdict: Back GILDED WATER in the 3.05 Royal Ascot

Fanshawe’s Fresh to storm the Palace