Aidan O'Brien (far left) walks the Epsom course with Ronan Whelan and Wayne Lordan
Aidan O'Brien (far left) walks the Epsom course with Ronan Whelan and Wayne Lordan

Live racing blog: Trackside Live updates for Derby day from the Derby meeting at Epsom Downs

Horse Racing
Sat June 06, 2026 · 36 min ago

The Trackside Live team are back at Epsom Downs to bring you their views from the parade ring on Derby day.

Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook | Free bets

All times BST. Please refresh for updates...

13:30 Betfred Tattenham Corner Stakes

Parade ring updates

To follow from circa 13:00

More to read on the Betfred Derby

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Follow & Track
Image of a horse race faded in a gold gradientYour favourite horses, jockeys and trainers with My Stable
Log in
Discover Sporting Life Plus benefitsWhite Chevron
Sporting Life Plus Logo

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING