There is a star-studded cast at Newmarket for Dubai Future Champions Day while Johnny Murtagh's Bay Of Plenty has been well backed at York.

All times BST, please refresh for updates

We're offering Money Back As Cash if 2nd or 3rd in the 1.50pm at @NewmarketRace 🙌



As always, @skysportsAlexH is on hand with her selection for the race 👀🐴 — Sky Bet (@SkyBet) October 8, 2022

A flying start 1155: The odds-on Flying Honours would be an appropriate winner of the Godolphin Flying Start Zetland Stakes given his name and owner but he's twice been beaten at Newmarket, on debut and in the Royal Lodge Stakes. The step up to 10 furlongs promises to suit and may well help him realise the potential that has seen him made favourite on each of his four starts but it's not the sort of profile that appeals to me in an odds-on shot. There are some relatively unexposed sorts in opposition as you would expect and Ben Linfoot has made the case for Batemans Bay and you can watch him doing so in the tweet above the 1028 post. I'm drawn to the claims of Blanchland who has a mountain to climb on official ratings given he's rated some 21 lbs inferior to the jolly but it seems significant to me that owner Peter Harris and Jane Chapple-Hyam are prepared to forego a potentially lenient initial rating in order to have a crack at this prize. The step-up in distance should suit given his middle distance pedigree - although he was a shade keen when winning at Newcastle - and may help to bring about further improvement.

Have you entered today's £50K #ITV7 yet? 🏇@itvracing presenter @olibellracing was in good form last weekend with four winners from seven races 👏



Think you can do better than him? ⬇️ — ITV7 (@itv7) October 8, 2022

Ces who? 1136: The Club Godolphin Cesarewitch Handicap may be a Flat race but it has been dominated by predominantly National Hunt yards. Willie Mullins has won three of the last four renewals and saddled the second to Nicky Henderson's winner, Buzz, 12 months ago; the previous runnings were won by Roger Charlton, Hughie Morrison, Alan King and Philip Hobbs with Mark Johnston and Brian Meehan rounding out the decade. It's no surprise, therefore, that the market is somewhat dominated by runners from those yards with the Charles Byrnes-trained Run For Oscar thrown into the mix too. Given the leading contenders are so easily identified, in theory, this has been reflected by the SPs of the winners with Stratum the outlier of the last half dozen at 25/1; the other five were no longer than 10/1. Exotic combinations or forecasts might tempt a few and was certainly gettable last season with an 8/1 chance rounding out the first three. Of course, the layers are dangling a carrot with the extra places and Sky Bet are paying down to seventh with a number of other firms, including Betfair Sportsbook and Paddy Power, offering six places and that does offer the temptation to cast the net a little further. Casting the eye back a little further in the last decade reveals that the market leaders' dominance isn't absolute with the four other scorers obliging at 50/1, 66/1 (twice) and 10/1. What are we going to get this afternoon? I was finding it difficult to get away from the top of the market, a position that Vino Victrix now inhabits which was not the case last night, which has left me scratching my head. There's plenty of time to look at the betting anew nearer off time but I keep coming back to Baby Zeus and Ahorsewithnoname; sometimes it doesn't pay to try and overcomplicate things.

Dave Massey has today's best bet exclusively for Members Extra - just log-in for free to see the selection.

More from North 1102: A quick rifle through the search engine of choice has turned up a few more lines on runners today from Watch & Learn columns, including this take on Epictetus' debut which came at Newmarket way back at the start of July. "Epictetus got the better of another son of Kingman, Leadman, in the opening maiden in an 89 timefigure that can be upgraded to 99 after Course Track sectionals are incorporated (hand-taken sectionals are near impossible on the July Course)." Epictetus is the current, quite well-backed, favourite for the Autumn Stakes. Naval Power is a little uneasy in the Dewhurst betting and North was not won over by his 1/3 victory in the Ascendant Stakes. "Let’s not beat about the bush - Naval Power easily brought the best form to the table in the Ascendant having won a similar contest at Ascot on his previous start by six-and-a-half lengths in a smart 109 timefigure, so was entitled to win with some ease. That effort by itself was enough for Timeform to have the penalised Naval Power 12lb clear at Haydock, but for all he had to wait for a gap before being asked to go and win his race he seemed to me short of that instant burst of speed (overall timefigure 79, sectional upgrade 22lb) to be pencilling him in as a budding Guineas winner." North did offer a caveat or two and if you want to read those, click here. Chaldean is the biggest rival to Nostrum according to the layers but will a small field render his Champagne Stakes form misleading? "The opening Coral Champagne Stakes attracted only three runners (the smallest turnout this century, following just four last year) and saw something of an upset with the odds-on Solario winner Silver Knott [runs in the Autumn Stakes] having his bubble burst at the hands of Acomb winner Chaldean who controlled the race from the front in an ordinary 99 timefigure, upgraded to a more respectable but still lowly 106 once sectional upgrades are applied. I doubt it’s strong form."

"This looks like a plot from a long way out" | Weekend Preview: Newmarket, York and Chepstow

Dominate Nostrum? 1046: Nostrum, along with Isaac Shelby, is the least experienced runner in the Darley Dewhurst Stakes and it's possible that it could prove to be undoing stepping up to contest this competitive Group One. However, there's no hiding from the impression that he's made in winning his maiden at Sandown and the Group Three Tattersalls Stakes (from Holloway Boy, a runner in the Autumn Stakes at 1425) and a few weeks ago, our timefigure guru Graeme North had this to say as he reflected on the recent big-race action in his column Watch & Learn. "The Tattersalls Stakes (Somerville) went to Nostrum in a 93 timefigure, along with a 20lb upgrade giving him an overall time performance of 113. I thought he handled the undulations far better than the runner-up Holloway Boy, but he impressed me come the line and I’ll be following him with interest next year. Victory Dance had little substance to his form and didn’t deserve to start favourite." In the two paragraphs immediately prior to that, North dissected the Royal Lodge Stakes which also has a bearing on today as Flying Honours, a beaten favourite there, is again odds-on, this time for the Zetland Stakes which kicks off the Newmarket card at 1350 and North was not impressed....... "The Royal Lodge looked an insignificant race in the wider scheme of things. Won by The Foxes in a 32 timefigure with a big upgrade, it attracted the smallest field this century and was a sham of a race that is supposedly a test of a staying juvenile (the race was won by Frankel in 2010 a 110 timefigure by 10 lengths when the race was held at Ascot). "Whether The Foxes is a legitimate Classic contender remains to be seen but Flying Honours back in third had his bubble burst, as did to a lesser degree by association in my eyes the horse he beat at Salisbury, Cloudbuster, who’d been bigged up in some quarters for winning a four-runner sprint for home from the front at Newbury the previous week." Flying Honours is dropped in grade and stepped up in trip and perhaps the combination will help him get back to winning ways?

🗣️ "An impressive win at Haydock over a mile last time, and I think stepping up in trip to 10f is exactly what this horse needs"



🏇💰 Our man Ben Linfoot is sweet on the chances of Batemans Bay in the Zetland at Newmarket, as he looks to follow up last week's winning Nap! — Sporting Life Racing (@SportingLife) October 7, 2022

Power moves 1028: Paddy Power posted their Newmarket market movers on twitter an hour ago and they read as follows: 1350 Metal Merchant 18/1 from 28s 1425 Epictetus 2/1 from 9/4 1500 Chaldean 3/1 from 10/3, Naval Power 10/3 from 7/2 1540 Vino Victrix 9/1 from 10s, Call My Bluff 16/1 from 20s, Bascule 22/1 from 28s, Withhold 30/1 from 40s 1615 Desert Order 11/8 from 6/4 1650 Pink Crystal 8/1 from 9s Glancing at the Oddschecker market movers table and it seems as though a lot of the focus has been on the card at York. As well as the aforementioned support for Bay Of Plenty, It's Good To Laugh is shown as being cut from 8/1 to a low of 11/4 in the stayers' handicap at 1625 with Mustazeed 3/1 from 9s in the finale; in the opener at 1330, the aptly named Three Yorkshiremen is 9/2 from 9s and the only real surprise is that there hasn't been a springer in the market for the big sprint at 1515 although, perhaps, the betting is still settling down following the withdrawals of both Apollo One and Dusky Lord.

Punting matters 1019: The juvenile races don't set every punter's pulse racing and it won't surprise many to learn that a number of our tipsters have eschewed those contests in favour of a tilt at the Cesarewitch. Hot off the metaphorical press are the selections of the Punting Pointers team and their preview can be read by clicking on the image above. There has been (at least) one meaningful move for a juvenile on today's cards though and that is a gamble on Bay Of Plenty, trained by Sporting Life columnist Johnny Murtagh. Bay Of Plenty opened up at a general 11/1 and 12/1 yesterday and even touched 14s in a place but is currently trading at about 7/2 for the Rockingham Stakes at York and Murtagh told his column that he thought running in the race 'was worth taking a punt'. It would seem as though someone has taken those words literally. In the previous post, I mentioned that Nostrum was proving a little easy to back and consequently Chaldean has been trimmed to 11/4. As far as the Cesarewitch goes, Run For Oscar and Ahorsewithnoname are hard to separate at around 9/2 with Vino Victrix and Baby Zeus twice those odds.

Adam Houghton marks your card for the Future Champions Festival