Our columnist on his runners at York and the Curragh having achieved a notable milestone earlier in the week.

We had a double at Navan on Wednesday and that took us to our best ever score with 42 winners. We’ve got a couple of weeks left and you like to see that bit of progression every year. That was probably one of the goals at the start of the season to try and beat our score from before. It’s going well and Mile End won her second nursery at Navan. She’s improved out of all sight since we put the blinkers on her and she goes through soft ground well. Likewise Maristella, who got a good hike for winning a handicap at Galway. Thankfully, she came out the right side of a photo finish the other day. We’d like to give both of them one more chance this year, but we’re getting near the end now.

Saturday runners York 14:05 Bay of Plenty

He’s a horse who we didn’t want to step up to seven furlongs. He was good over six on his first run and a six-furlong Listed race at York looks ideal for him. He’s a horse who wouldn’t light you up in his work at home, but he seems to be going as well as he did before going to Naas. He won a barrier trial before Naas which probably helped him as well It looks a competitive race, but there maybe isn’t a superstar in it. Hopefully, he can get himself placed in a Listed race. I don’t really know the strength of the two-year-olds over in England, but I thought it was worth taking a punt. There’s been plenty of rain in York and the ground will be on the softer side which won’t inconvenience him. Curragh 14:35 Lustown Baba & New York Angel

It’s a six-furlong Listed race for fillies and it’s the only race left for them at this time of year, so they’re both there taking their chance. If they could finish in the first three it would be job done. Both of them like soft ground and there has been plenty of rain here at the Curragh, so the ground will be on the softer side. The ground won’t be a problem for either of them. 15:10 Urban Beat

He ran well the last day. He’s been running on fast ground all year and he’s come down in the handicap a bit. I fancied him last time and Ben [Coen, jockey] thought he was going well until getting tired in the last 150 yards. He’s fit now, back to five furlongs and we’re claiming 7 lb with Jamie Powell. He likes the Curragh and I think he’ll be competitive. 16:55 Eighty Eight

I think the softer ground will suit him well. I don’t think he stayed the last day at Dundalk. Ben said he travelled really well and just didn’t get home. Soft ground over a mile at the Curragh should suit him ideally. Yudish [Geerdharry] is riding him and I’m trying to get him going. I think he’s a good lad and Jamie and himself are working well together. If he does everything right, he could be involved in a big field.