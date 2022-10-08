The Acomb, Champagne Stakes and now Dewhurst winner was cut to 8/1 from 12s for the 2000 Guineas with Betfair Sportsbook.

Chaldean had all the answers, though, under Dettori, finding plenty on the stands' rail to run out a head winner in the owners' green cap.

Sir Michael Stoute's previously unbeaten Nostrum was sent off the favourite but he couldn't go on when asked to attack and it was left to Royal Scotsman to chase home the winner.

The front-runner slightly missed the kick but he was soon in his customary leading role and none of his rivals - including favourite and owner-mate Nostrum - could get to him.

Balding was emulating his father, Ian, who won the race on multiple occasions but most famously with the brilliant Mill Reef in 1970.

Balding said: “Frankie has given him a fantastic ride and all credit to him. Frankie is the reason we came here because after Doncaster he was adamant this was the race for him. He’s played his part massively.

“The horse has won a nice collection of races and the nice thing is he’s so relaxed, he should go on next year and certainly stay a mile, so we have a lot to look forward to.

“The Dewhurst is an amazing race to win – it’s the most important two-year-old race of the year. My father won it with Mill Reef (1970) and Silly Season (1964) and Dashing Blade (1989), so I’ve got a bit of catching up to do!

“This is our first season training for Juddmonte and I think this horse was the first one in. It’s a huge privilege when you get sent horses like him by the stallions they have access to – it’s a dream.

“This horse has been very smart from early on. We thought he was really good in the spring and early summer. He got beaten first time out, but since then he’s gone on and on and actually he’s got less smart at home as he’s got smarter on the racecourse, which is just how you want it really.

“He keeps finding and he’s an absolute star. I’m thrilled.”

Whether Chaldean will run before next year’s 2000 Guineas remains to be seen.

“We’ll see how we go in the spring, but I think anything is possible,” Balding added.

“I think I’d be comfortable going straight to the Guineas, but we can make that decision nearer the time.

“He’s all speed on his dam’s side, so I’d be surprised if he got further than a mile.”

Dettori told ITV Racing: “He fluffed the start, but luckily I was able to get him up there, and then I shot clear and I thought ‘I’ve got it in the bag’.

“I think he lost his concentration a bit – he was all on his own – and Jim (Crowley, on Royal Scotsman) came late and fast and caught him (Chaldean) by surprise, but luckily the line was there.

“I was nothing but impressed when I rode him at Doncaster. The first thing I said to Andrew was ‘Dewhurst’, and he obliged.

“He’s a proper Guineas horse – we can dream now for next year.”

Timeform View: David Cleary

Chaldean confirmed his position as one of the best two-year-olds of the year in winning the Darley Dewhurst Stakes. However, a relatively narrow victory over Royal Scotsman probably required only a little improvement on his part and the form doesn't trouble Little Big Bear's position as the leading juvenile of the campaign.

So far as Chaldean's prospects for the Guineas are concerned, he needs to progress again, but he looks uncomplicated and has a willing attitude, while he will have no problem stepping up another furlong in trip. He also continues to do well physically, as he has through the campaign.

Royal Scotsman ran a career-best. He'd clearly not done himself justice in the Gimcrack and he saw the extra furlong out well, having been kept at up to six previously. The strapping Nostrum was a bit short on experience relative to the pair that beat him. He probably didn't have much in the way of excuses on the day, but looks the sort who could still make strides forward at three.

Aesop's Fable and Naval Power flopped for the Ballydoyle and Godolphin powerhouses respectively. Aesop's Fable had no excuse on the ground this time and has something to prove. Naval Power was edgy when he finally came in the paddock and stopped quickly once ridden to lose his unbeaten record.