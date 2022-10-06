Richard Fahey talks us through his runners at York and Newmarket on Friday and Saturday with Clearpoint going well at home ahead of the Cornwallis.

Friday Runners CLEARPOINT – 1.50 Newmarket

We’ve always been very happy with his work, he’s always been very very good and he has been going well at home as usual. I was a little bit disappointed in the Gimcrack at York but the ground was quick that day and I don’t think that really suited him, he travelled well enough but he didn’t finish off. He needs to step up on what he’s done, but I think the drop back to five will help. He has got a lot of natural speed so we’ll see how he gets on.

MIDNIGHT MILE 2.25 Newmarket

She goes in the Group 2 Oh So Sharp Stakes and it’s a tough race for her, but she’s quite a nice filly. It’ll be hard for her on just her second start but she does go well at home and I think she’s a progressive filly. We’ve been minding her as she’s a filly for the future but she’s been working well. UMM KULTHUM – 3.00 Newmarket

I was very pleased with her at Doncaster it was a good solid run. It’d be nice if she could back it up and run another decent race, get a bit more black type. She seems in good order. MASTER ZOFFANY – 2.40 York

He’s stepping up to a mile in the Autumn Mile Handicap. I hope they go a good gallop as he loves coming through and passing horses, while I think he’ll stay. Hopefully he’ll run a big race, the forecast rain will suit him as he loves a bit of soft ground. SHOW ME SHOW ME – 4.25 York

He’s in the form of his life to be fair and he ran another cracker at Haydock last time out when second. Again, he’ll like the rain just to slow the race down more than anything. He goes on any ground really, but he loves to come from off the pace and unless it’s slow at York it’s hard to do that. VINTAGE CLARETS – 4.25 York

He was disappointing at Ayr, but the drop back to five furlongs should suit him. We’re pleased enough with him and if he can recapture his Windsor form from a couple of starts ago he’d have a chance. BROOKLYN NINE NINE – 5.00 York

He’s quite a nice horse, he ran a good debut at Beverley when second – we expected him to run a good race but he did. He’ll need to find a bit more in this race but he might, the run will have done him good and I’m pleased with him.

Saturday runners THREE YORKSHIREMEN – 1.30 York

I thought he was a bit unlucky at Chester, he just got stopped in vital parts of the race. He’s quite a big backward sort of a horse, so I just hope I’m not running him back too quickly. I’m taking a bit of a chance in that regard but the ground and trip should suit him well so fingers crossed he runs a race. ROUSING ENCORE – 2.05 York

It was a good solid run in the Mill Reef at Newbury where he was second to Sakheer. I know the winner beat him well but he had some good horses in behind him and if he brings that form to the table I’m sure he’d have a chance.

STRIKE RED – 3.15 York

He came back into form when winning at Wolverhampton, he had been a bit unlucky this year but he bounced right back the other day. He has won on soft ground and if he runs as well as he did last week he has a chance. ADMIRAL D – 3.15 York

We’ve been wanting a bit of rain for Admiral D and it looks like we’ve finally got it. I just hope we haven't worn him out as he's been busy enough. He’s in great order at home and he seems happy, so fingers crossed things go right for him. Six furlongs on soft is what he wants, he’s down a pound from Ayr where he ran well and he’s another with a chance, I just hope things fall right for him.

KINTARO – 3.50 York

I’d be a little bit surprised if he could win a York maiden first time up, he’s a stayer in the making and he seems to have a good attitude, so fingers crossed he runs well. MONSIEUR LAMBRAYS – 4.25 York

He’s in and out, I’m a little bit worried about the slower ground, too, as his best form is on better ground. But we’ll let him take his chance and see what happens. NO NAY NICKI – 5.00 York