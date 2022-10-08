Run For Oscar was a comfortable winner of the Club Godolphin Cesarewitch Handicap at Newmarket.
Ridden by David Egan for trainer Charles Byrnes, the 4/1 shot was eased into the race and challenged with half a mile left to cover.
From there he worked his way through the field to find himself in a clear lead a furlong from home, eventually passing the post three lengths ahead of the runner up, Vino Victrix with the veteran Not So Sleepy third, both trained by Hughie Morrison.
The seven-year-old was racing off an 8 lb higher mark than when an easy winner at Haydock last time out but he clearly had plenty more up his sleeve.
Byrnes said: “The plan was to arrive there at the two-furlong marker, so I suppose that’s why he (Egan) took a pull at the three!
“The race had been laid out for him. We decided not to go to the Curragh (for the Irish Cesarewitch) as we felt this track would suit him better. The plan came off on this occasion – they don’t always!
“He had a very good preparation – everything went smoothly. The plan during the summer was to go to Galway for the big amateur race and he got balloted out. After that we said we needed to win somewhere to get in here, so we took him to Haydock and it worked out.
“He got a very smooth run through and when I saw his noose peeping through I said ‘it would be hard to see him beat him from here’, but you never know either.
“We won the Cesarewitch Trial here last year (with Turnpike Trip) and David’s father John rode him. We were thinking of this race for that fella but he picked up an injury. So with this horse it has been on the back of my mind for a long time.
“They (Top Of The Hill Syndicate) have been the most tremendous owners. They’ve always left it to me, never a crossed word and they deserve every bit of success they get.”
Considering future plans, Byrnes added: “He could go back over hurdles. He’d look to have a nice hurdles mark now, my son (Philip Byrnes) could take off 7lb and that race at Haydock (Stayers’ Handicap Hurdle, in November) jumps into my mind straight away.
“Whatever he does after today is a bonus for this year anyway.”
Although admitting to being a “bit nervous”, Mary O’Hanlon, who is part of the winning syndicate alongside her husband Pat and three children, hopes there remains plenty more chapters in the story of Run For Oscar.
She said: “It is unbelievable and I’m hoarse now. My husband Pat is more into it than me but he was keeping me calm and giving me a running commentary right the way through. I was a bit nervous but we were hopeful. We had a few bob on him as well.
“It has been a terrific day so far and I know we had big days with Solwhit but this has been really good today especially with this horse. Hopefully there is more to come but we will leave it to the trainer where we go next. There is nice hat shop over there so I might have a look at some!”
As for the winning rider, he believed that everything went to plan from the moment the pair set foot on the track.
Egan said: “That was Plan A. Mr Byrnes filled me with lots of confidence going into the race and told me to just take my time.
“It’s a race where they go a strong gallop early and they get going very early but he didn’t put any pressure on me – he told me to just creep along and sneak into the race.
“He would rather I was running on to get a place than be up there to lose a place and he has done even better than that.
“The Cesarewitch is a very specialist race. Not only is there the distance of an extended two miles and two furlongs but you have to canter down the whole way and need a horse with a very good mind.
“He hacked to post – we went down second and I had no other horses around me. I was a mile and a half in front of the rest of the field and he just lobbed away saving so much energy.
“I saw a couple of the other runners getting warm and sweaty and taking a hold going to post. It makes a big difference with a horse like him. He dropped out and crept into the race from half a mile out. I took a pull on him three out. He’s a very good horse.”
Egan went on to complete a double when winning the Blue Point British EBF Boadicea Stakes aboard Azure Blue.
