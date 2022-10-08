A review of the rest of Saturday afternoon's action at Newmarket as Flying Honours bounced back to winning form for Godolphin.
Charlie Appleby views Flying Honours as a potential Derby candidate for next season after bouncing back to winning ways in the Godolphin Flying Start Zetland Stakes at Newmarket.
So impressive in winning at Sandown and Salisbury during the summer, the Sea The Stars colt was widely expected to complete his hat-trick in the Group Two Royal Lodge Stakes over the Rowley Mile two weeks ago.
Odds-on backers had their fingers burned on that occasion, with Flying Honours beaten half a length into third place, but he rewarded those who kept the faith in this 10-furlong Group Three.
After sitting on the heels of the leaders for much of the way, William Buick sent the 10-11 market leader to the lead racing out of the dip and he was always doing enough to hold the challenge of Blanchland at bay by a length.
Frankie Dettori suffered a nasty fall from Liftoff halfway up the straight, but walked away from the incident unscathed.
Appleby said of the winner: “After the last run we were head scratching slightly. I know it was a steadily-run race, which was never going to suit him, but we weren’t sure whether to run him again or just put him away for the winter.
“I’m glad we’ve ran him. He’s grown up again since that last run and we can put him to bed for the winter now off the back of getting his head back in front and we can look towards some of those Derby trials in the spring.
“One thing I was confident about today is that he would keep galloping. When the second horse came to us he would have had to quicken up smartly and when you’re in these mile and a quarter races, lengthening is their game rather than quickening.
“He’s got a bit of experience under his belt now – that was his fourth run today. He’s been round Epsom, so we’ll let him winter and put him in a trial in the spring and see where we are.”
Betfair Sportsbook kept the winner at 16/1 for the Derby.
Silver Knott continued Godolphin’s domination of the Emirates Autumn Stakes when holding off Epictetus by a neck.
Trainer Charlie Appleby was winning the race for the fourth time since 2017, with his fellow Godolphin handler Saeed bin Suroor successful in 2019 with Military March as well as in 2016 with Best Solution.
Given Appleby has won the race with Ghaiyyath, One Ruler and this year’s 2000 Guineas winner Coroebus, he will be hoping Silver Knott goes on to be as good as any of that trio.
Sent off at 4/1 having disappointed last time out in the Champagne Stakes, he was nevertheless carrying a 3lb penalty for his victory in the Group Three Solario Stakes at Sandown.
William Buick brought him widest of all to challenge Epictetus and Frankie Dettori, who was riding just 35 minutes after a nasty fall in the opening race, and it always looked like he would come out on top.
The favourite, Holloway Boy, was briefly short of room on the rail and made late gains into third.
Appleby said: “It was a disappointing run at Doncaster, but we felt we had a genuine excuse (soft ground) and the step up in trip and going back on a sound surface was always going to suit him.
“He put in a nice performance at Sandown the time before and I think we’ve seen that again today. He’s carried the Group Three penalty against a competitive field.
“He doesn’t do anything flash. I know we were getting excited after Sandown, but the race broke down in front of him that day and went away from him up the hill.
“I haven’t had chance to speak to William yet, but I think in the middle of next season you’ll be seeing him at 10 furlongs for sure.
“We’ll potentially put him in one of the (Guineas) trials in the spring.”
Whether Silver Knott runs again this year remains to be seen, with Appleby not ruling out an outing in the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf, for which he was cut to 7/2 from 7/1 by Paddy Power.
He added: “It’s nice to get him back to winning ways and we can potentially put him away for the winter now, although the Breeders’ Cup has been mooted and we’ll keep that at the back of our minds.”
