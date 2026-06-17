A review of the rest of the action from day two at Royal Ascot

A review of the rest of the action from day two of Royal Ascot 2026 as James Owen's Rogue Diplomat landed the Royal Hunt Cup.

Diplomat protects Owen's interests Rogue Diplomat landed a maiden Royal Ascot success for trainer James Owen with a stunning 28/1 victory in the Royal Hunt Cup. It was 20th time lucky at the meeting for Owen, who came close on Tuesday when Wimbledon Hawkeye was second in the Wolferton but he went one better on day two. As the bulk of the field made their way over to the far side, Harry Davies ran to his draw from 33 in the much smaller stands' side group and that proved a sensible decision. He emerged from the smaller group to run out a one-length winner over James Tate's Blue RC (28/1) who also ran stands' side from stall 23 under Hector Crouch.

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Owen said: “He was our first runner in the Lincoln, and he ran a blinder. It didn’t happen at Newbury as he got stopped a couple of times. We took him to France as I know this horse is pattern class. If we had gone to France he would have been second favourite. “It just didn’t work in France. We thought it might have been the bend or the travel, but we put it down to the ground. "We were fifty-fifty today whether we were going to run here today or not, but they put water on overnight and at the end of the day there is only one Royal Ascot. “All the owners were keen, and there are a lot of them. They are a great bunch and they have supported me basically since they have started. To have a Royal Ascot for my team and them is fantastic. “I watch a lot of racing, but I was hardly watching it as I was that nervous, but thankfully it was a good result. “A first Royal Ascot winner for us is massive, but they have all been running well, and we still have a few more darts to come.”

Alobayyah lands gamble for Haggas William Haggas' Alobayyah was a very well-backed 11/4 winner of the Kensington Palace Stakes for fillies over the straight mile. The daughter of Ghaiyyath caught the eye at Ascot in her prep run and she wasn't missed by punters in her second handicap start. Drawn centrally in 16, Tom Marquand latched onto the bigger stands' side group and had Miss Nightfall (12/1) to aim at as James Fanshawe's filly went for home under David Egan in the final furlong. It was a close-run thing, but Alobayyah finished well to get up by a neck from Miss Nightfall with Seren Star (40/1) third and Rhapsody (12/1) fourth.

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Haggas said: “She ran no good last year. This year she ran very good here and we kept her for this really. We have had a bit of luck as we were third and fourth as well so it has been a good race, and poor James Fanshawe, who I aim very fond of, was second, so it was a Newmarket one, two, three four. “We trained her for a Classic last year as we thought she was pretty good, and that was wrong as she wasn’t ready. "She ran very free at Kempton Park and that set her back three months. We never really recovered from that and we had lots of other issues. “She is lucky to have some patient owners. It is very easy for a trainer to be patient, but you need the owners to row in with you.

Alobayyah (left) gets up late to win at Royal Ascot

"It is their first Royal Ascot winner and I am absolutely thrilled for them. They will be beside themselves with that. “I can’t tell you how much this means. I can’t remember everyone's name like Aidan. Everyone says it is a team effort, and it certainly is. I’m just lucky enough to have the name on the licence. “Seren Star ran out of the clouds which was fantastic. It was Rhapsody’s first time out, but this has been the plan for three months. If they had gone harder she would have won. “As for the winner we can look at Listed races with her now.”

Joseph again in Windsor Castle Joseph O'Brien landed his third success of the meeting when King Of Cloughan (33/1) stayed on well to win the Windsor Castle under Billy Loughnane. The son of St Mark's Basilica had been beaten in two starts in Ireland and the market much preferred the claims of stablemate One Number, but he stayed on well to win by half a length from 66/1 Moonrise. Harlequin Sky was third at 125/1 for a whopping £97,907.70 tricast payout as the stands' side held sway. Ruler's Control was fourth home, also from stall 23 on the stands' side, with Sale Shark unlucky on the far-side at 11/2 Oisin Murphy, winning the smaller far-side group.

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