Victorious won the Queen Mary Stakes at Royal Ascot | report, reaction & replay

Victorious (10/3 fav) continued the theme of Tuesday’s sprints as the mount of Ryan Moore landed the Queen Mary Stakes for trainer Aidan O’Brien.

It appeared as if Senorita Bonita (8/1) was coming with a winning challenge to Wild Blossom in the centre of the track, but the mount of Moore was soon on the scene from off the pace, making her challenge towards the centre of the track, and powered home for a comfortable success. Ruiva (11/1) fared best of the American runners, making most of the running in the stands’ side group, and eventually settling for third ahead of Pershaada who fared rest of the best. The win was a second in the race for Ballydoyle following the success 12 months earlier of subsequent 1000 Guineas winner True Love. Bookmakers reacted by making the Wootton Bassett filly a general 14/1 chance for next spring's Classic.

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Reaction from connections Winning trainer O’Brien told Sky Sports Racing: “She's very classy. I’m delighted. She has a lot of quality. It’s very hard to beat quality. “She only has one eye and we were worried about her draw but Ryan was great on her, he reassured her all the way through and got a little group to follow her and then he took her to the outside. “Yvonne and Rachel do a great job with her and reassure her. She had loads of confidence when she came but lost her eye due to a cataract as a foal or a yearling. “This filly and the one in the Albany, we just wanted to split them, as we thought this filly would be fine over five furlongs, but she will obviously get six again.”