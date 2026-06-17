Limestone (10/3) edged a photo-finish with Del Maro to run out the narrowest of winners in the Queen’s Vase.

The field were content to let Ranga Tang bowl along at the head of affairs in the mile and three-quarter furlong contest, and that James Owen-trained runner was still in front with a furlong to run. However, the cavalry were coming in force, with Del Maro making up ground from the rear of the field on the rails, and Limestone making his challenge on the near side. The last-named had travelled kindly throughout in a more prominent position for Dylan Browne McMonagle, but took a long time to pick up. Eventually, though, he found his stride and had his head down at the right point to secure a nose success. Del Maro (12/1) lost nothing in defeat in second, while Ranga Tang ran a gallant race back in third at 40/1, ahead of Point Of Law and Ravenspire. The win was a first in the race for trainer Joseph O'Brien as a trainer, though he did ride 2013 winner Leading Light to victory for his father Aidan who has eight wins in the Group 2 contest, the same as the late Sir Henry Cecil.

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Reaction from connections Winning trainer Joseph O’Brien said: “I thought we had been headed, but I’m delighted with the result. He is a tough horse and it was a great ride by Dylan. He got in a great position and controlled the race. I’m delighted to have a second winner here this week as it is very special. “He didn’t do anything wrong last year, but he definitely got better with every race last year. He had to tough it out last time and he has now come out on top of a couple of photo finishes. It is a good trait to have in a horse. “We will see if we treat him as a St Leger horse.”