Limestone (10/3) edged a photo-finish with Del Maro to run out the narrowest of winners in the Queen’s Vase.
The field were content to let Ranga Tang bowl along at the head of affairs in the mile and three-quarter furlong contest, and that James Owen-trained runner was still in front with a furlong to run.
However, the cavalry were coming in force, with Del Maro making up ground from the rear of the field on the rails, and Limestone making his challenge on the near side.
The last-named had travelled kindly throughout in a more prominent position for Dylan Browne McMonagle, but took a long time to pick up. Eventually, though, he found his stride and had his head down at the right point to secure a nose success.
Del Maro (12/1) lost nothing in defeat in second, while Ranga Tang ran a gallant race back in third at 40/1, ahead of Point Of Law and Ravenspire.
The win was a first in the race for trainer Joseph O'Brien as a trainer, though he did ride 2013 winner Leading Light to victory for his father Aidan who has eight wins in the Group 2 contest, the same as the late Sir Henry Cecil.
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Reaction from connections
Winning trainer Joseph O’Brien said: “I thought we had been headed, but I’m delighted with the result. He is a tough horse and it was a great ride by Dylan. He got in a great position and controlled the race. I’m delighted to have a second winner here this week as it is very special.
“He didn’t do anything wrong last year, but he definitely got better with every race last year. He had to tough it out last time and he has now come out on top of a couple of photo finishes. It is a good trait to have in a horse.
“We will see if we treat him as a St Leger horse.”
Charlie Appleby, trainer of the runner-up, said: “I’m delighted with him, and we are getting closer! We just need to get one to get the nod right.
“He is a nice staying type and his pedigree suggests that he will stay. We rode him to come home, and he has done that.
“I’ve not got an immediate target, but for sure you could treat him as a St Leger horse. You would have to off his sort of pedigree. He is by Camelot, and they just keep galloping.
“He is a quick ground horse and that would be the only thing with Doncaster. We got beat up there, and we used the ground as an excuse, but I generally think he is a better horse on quick ground.
“He could be one for travelling. He is maturing race-on-race, and I have to give him credit for that as I did question mark him during the early part of his career.”
John Gosden, trainer of Point Of Law, added: “He ran a great race. He got it very rough on the first bend as he got hit very hard from the inside and the outside so he was knocked back to last.
“He showed a great attitude and stayed on very well. He is a nice horse for the future.
“That would have helped having one more run under his belt, but unfortunately he was unable to get that third run in.
“By giving him a third run we would have probably ended up running in a handicap so he was probably better off in the Queen’s Vase. He will learn a lot.
“He could be a St Leger horse down the road, but that is in September and we are still in June. It was a very solid run.”
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