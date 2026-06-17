Blue Bolt won the Duke of Cambridge Stakes at Royal Ascot | report, reaction & replay

The 5/2 favourite Blue Bolt continued her fine form when running out a ready winner of the Duke of Cambridge Stakes.
The Andrew Balding-trained filly moved powerfully throughout in midfield as the Amo Racing pair of Carolina Jetstream and Cathedral helped force the pace with She’s Perfect.
But all the time the eye was drawn to how well the mount of Colin Keane was travelling, and as soon as she let down the daughter of Blue Point she quickened nicely clear of the prominent racers, quickly putting the race to bed and securing a second win of the season.
Jancis (16/1) was held up for much of the mile contest but made stealthy headway as the race developed and ran a career-best in a staying-on second, while Friendly Soul (7/2) enjoyed a much more positive experienced than when putting her foot in a hole at Haydock but could only stay on for a never-nearer third.
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Reaction from connections
Winning trainer Andrew Balding told Sky Sports Racing: “She’s a very good filly, but it was a wonderful ride; the draw wasn't easy but Colin [Keane] made a decisive decision to get over it – that made the difference.
“She was a high achiever last year and has improved over the winter, we felt she’d improved physically."
On a possible next run in the Falmouth Stakes at Glorious Goodwood, he replied: “Yeh I'd hope so. There's a chance she might get another couple of furlongs. We will see what Colin says.
"She has got to come out of it well but the Falmouth is the obvious next race.
“We are thrilled as everyone is here, Paul (Morkan), my assistant, and Lucy Alexander (racing manager). The whole team has come to support her and I’m delighted for them.”
Willie McCreery, trainer of the runner-up said: “To give that filly three pounds was a big ask and I don’t think a filly has given them weight in this race has won for a long time.
“Arturo (Cousino, owner) was keen to have a runner at Royal Ascot and she has done herself proud. She loves this fast ground and they can’t go fast enough for her. She keeps galloping to the end. A good filly beat us, but we will take her on again.
“Sean (Levey) knows her a lot better and he is really happy with her. That is the first time he went down the inside with her and he was delighted with her. He was delighted with the way he travelled and how she quickened. He thought he had the measure of the other filly a furlong down, but the filly just kept quickening in front. She is very game and honest, and she tries very hard.”
“She is in the Falmouth and that is likely to be next. It will be all Group Ones from here on in. Hopefully we can get a good English summer with some nice fast ground.”
John Gosden, joint-trainer of Friendly Soul, added: “She was in the gate a long time. She came out and got caught on both sides in the sandwich and got knocked back.
"It was impossible to win from that position. She made a great run up the rail then couldn’t quite get through.
"She got through late and ran on to be third. She ran a superb race. I’m very happy with the filly as she finished like a train.”
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