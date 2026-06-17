Blue Bolt won the Duke of Cambridge Stakes at Royal Ascot | report, reaction & replay

The 5/2 favourite Blue Bolt continued her fine form when running out a ready winner of the Duke of Cambridge Stakes.

The Andrew Balding-trained filly moved powerfully throughout in midfield as the Amo Racing pair of Carolina Jetstream and Cathedral helped force the pace with She’s Perfect. But all the time the eye was drawn to how well the mount of Colin Keane was travelling, and as soon as she let down the daughter of Blue Point she quickened nicely clear of the prominent racers, quickly putting the race to bed and securing a second win of the season. Jancis (16/1) was held up for much of the mile contest but made stealthy headway as the race developed and ran a career-best in a staying-on second, while Friendly Soul (7/2) enjoyed a much more positive experienced than when putting her foot in a hole at Haydock but could only stay on for a never-nearer third.

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Reaction from connections Winning trainer Andrew Balding told Sky Sports Racing: “She’s a very good filly, but it was a wonderful ride; the draw wasn't easy but Colin [Keane] made a decisive decision to get over it – that made the difference. “She was a high achiever last year and has improved over the winter, we felt she’d improved physically." On a possible next run in the Falmouth Stakes at Glorious Goodwood, he replied: “Yeh I'd hope so. There's a chance she might get another couple of furlongs. We will see what Colin says. "She has got to come out of it well but the Falmouth is the obvious next race. “We are thrilled as everyone is here, Paul (Morkan), my assistant, and Lucy Alexander (racing manager). The whole team has come to support her and I’m delighted for them.”